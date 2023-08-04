Johnelle Hunt gives $250,000 to UAMS

Johnelle Hunt, the co-founder of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., pledged $250,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to establish the Hunt Family Fund for Excellence, the university announced Thursday.

The money will be used for the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus, including a feasibility study for the development of operations on 48 acres in Rogers. UAMS acquired the land, which is by Interstate 49, in 2021.

The Hunt family have donating money to help support other programs at initiatives at UAMS, including the Harvey and Bernice Jones Eye Institute, of which she holds a seat on its advisory board; the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute; and the Arkansas Center for Addictions Research, Education and Services.

"I am pleased with the impact that UAMS has had in Northwest Arkansas and am honored to help continue to support its mission here," Hunt said in a UAMS news release announcing the donation.

"Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, which means it needs a robust health care system to keep up with the demand for quality clinical care that is supported by excellent health care education and research. I believe UAMS' presence in the area is integral in fulfilling the area's need for first-class health care."

She added that she hopes her gift will inspire others to contribute to UAMS in Northwest Arkansas.

Dr. Cam Patterson, UAMS chancellor and chief executive officer of UAMS Health, said Hunt has helped "to expand medicine in many areas of care throughout Arkansas."

He said her gift to UAMS in Northwest Arkansas will have an impact.

"The rapid growth of Northwest Arkansas has created challenges regarding the region's health care needs, but with leaders like Mrs. Hunt, we are better able to overcome these barriers," he said in the news release.

Amy Wenger, vice chancellor of the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus, said in the news release that the campus -- which was established in 2007 -- is committed to the region.

"Mrs. Hunt's generous donation will help us develop and plan additional infrastructure needed to support our research, education and clinical mission areas in Northwest Arkansas," said Wenger, who has run the campus since Dec. 1, 2021.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., based in Lowell, was founded in 1961 by Hunt and her late husband Johnnie Bryan "J.B." Hunt.

The UAMS Northwest Regional Campus includes more than 300 medical, pharmacy, nursing and health professions students, and 68 residents and fellows. The campus has a $58 million operating budget and manages 15 facility locations in the region, with clinics that include internal and family medicine, a student-led clinic, orthopaedics and sports medicine, behavioral health, and physical, occupational and speech therapy.