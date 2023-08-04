Others have empathy

It might just be me, but I am getting increasingly irritated with the thought that somehow only "woke" people are empathetic and care about others. Me, I don't consider myself woke, liberal, conservative, any other label except human, and I care about people every day.

My current job involves me working with felons in re-entry adult education. I have worked in treatment centers, residential centers, been a foster care/investigations supervisor for Children and Family Services, special education teacher, and several other related jobs. Yes, they all involve "caring" about people, yet no label required.

It seems that "woke" folks delight in putting down and insulting "non-woke" folks and, yes, often, vice versa. Such is the problem these days. "Woke" folks can be just as intolerant and judgmental as others. Yes, they truly can. After all, they carry the belief that to disagree with them implies some type of character flaw and ethical defect. Snide, rude, and insulting just don't cut it with me, and I don't care which side is doing it. Just my opinion.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Denigrating people

You, like The Associated Press, choose to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense (in the form of Black Americans). The use of the word black in any other instance is in lowercase, (i.e. skin color). Why do you choose to elevate 13 percent of the population and denigrate the other roughly 68 percent of the population by using the terms Black Americans and white Americans?

I, like many in the world, have pink skin, not white, but we are not recognized as a separate race, ethnic or culture. You just lump us under the umbrella of white Americans. To me you appear hypocritical. If you choose skin color and define it as proper noun rather than a noun you promote diversity. As Rodney King so eloquently stated, "Can we all get along?"

JAMES LITES

White Hall

Eliminate grocery tax

I can't believe nobody is talking about using the state's surplus to finish the job begun by former Gov. Mike Beebe. Why don't we finish eliminating the sales tax on groceries?

Talk about what ought to be a nonpartisan issue; talk about a bill that would benefit every individual (even the wealthy)!

JIM R. HITCH

Mountain Home