LIVE! Music: Jeff Horton Band plays the blues in Rogers for a weekend full of music

Jeff Horton Blues Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The 2022 International Blues Contest Quarterfinalists recently headlined for the 32nd annual Riverfront Blues Festival in Fort Smith.

They are staying busy this year. Horton tells us that the band is in the process of finishing up songs for a new album and working toward their return to the International Blues Challenge. Keep up with Jeff Horton Blues Band at thejeffhortonband.com.

ELSEWHERE

Joe West performs from noon to 2 p.m. today for KUAF The Lunch Hour concert series at McDonald's Playplace 140 N. Shawnee St., Muskogee, Okla. Free to McDonalds App users. kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

Buddy Shute plays from 4-6 p.m. today at at Jammin Java on the Fayetteville square. buddyshute.com

Craig Colorusso performs on bass clarinet in the James Turrell Skyspace to accompany The Cottonwood Drone in A this evening from 8 to 11 at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville.

Justin Logan performs at 7 p.m. today and TownHouseFire performs at 7 p.m. Saturday for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing in Bentonville.

All of Her plays at 8 p.m. today at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Bel Airs perform at 6 p.m. followed by Green Acres at 9 p.m today;. Opal Agafia, Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, Brickfields Duo, Patti Steel Band, and Michael Schembre play at 8 p.m. Saturday. Fred Armisen is sold out for Sunday; Horsegirl and Lifeguard perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Michael Fields Jr., King Cabbage Brass Band, Dawn Cate Band and Abstract Citizen start at 5:45 p.m. today and Rodney Block, Jimmie Bratcher, YoungJoo Song Quartet, Jeremy Thomas Quartet and Austin Farnam Trio perform starting at at 4 p.m. Saturday for the Railyard Live Concert series next to Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.