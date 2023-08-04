Sections
LR man hit, killed by driver who fled

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

A Little Rock man was killed after he was struck in a hit-and-run on Colonel Glenn Road early Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report.

Johnny Butts, 36, was struck by a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado near 10000 Colonel Glenn Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and fatally injured, the report by Little Rock police states.

Members of a police reconstruction unit worked to collect evidence at the scene, a release from police on the city's website states, but no charges have been filed in the investigation. The release did not identify a suspect.

An officer investigating the collision reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: LR man hit, killed by driver who fled

