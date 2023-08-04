Mall revival plan meets doubt, hope

Tucker Bearden understands his plan for revitalizing The Pines mall after three years of dormancy is probably met with as much skepticism as hope among Pine Bluff citizens.

"When you see somebody who's trying, who really has a dream that's worthwhile, a vision that's worthwhile, something that could really save the city, why would you not stand up and say, 'He might fail, and that's OK, but I supported this happening?' That should happen," Bearden said in an emotional retort Thursday toward the end of The Commercial's Facebook live edition of "The Newsroom" webseries.

"The people that care about this city should be supporting this. They should stand with us. If we move together, there is no mountain we can't move," he added.

During the 44-minute interview, Bearden said he plans to do what no one has done with a mall before. That is to turn The Pines into a shopping experience along with an opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship, all in hopes of sparking a regrowth in the economy locally, nationally and worldwide.

"We're bringing the mall back as a mall," Bearden said. "... I want to try and have as many local businesses as possible while keeping the quality as high as possible for everybody. But what we're creating is an experience and entrepreneurial factory."

Within the mall will be a free school for interested students to learn from business experts, Bearden touted. Those who complete the program will receive money and resources to start their own business from Bearden and his partners, he claimed.

"We need to see that you're really inspired and motivated to do it and there's no hidden agendas," Bearden said.

An investor, keynote speaker, trucking company owner and employee of his aunt's and uncle's body shop in Star City, Bearden has stirred up community conversation in recent weeks about his plan to purchase the mall, which closed in June 2020 after 34 years in operation.

Last Friday, Bearden signed an agreement with the owners of The Pines, a team led by Judy Vu, to purchase the mall for $12 million cash – no financing – by Nov. 20. Bearden said the money for purchase and renovations, which he estimates will cost an additional $20-25 million, is already secured.

No government or public entity is assisting Bearden or his business partners with the project.

"I want people to support us, like help from the community physically, but I don't want anyone's money," Bearden said, adding someone "with a lot of pull in the community" approached him about financial assistance.

"I said, 'I don't want your money. You can't buy my loyalty,'" Bearden added.

Cynthia Anderson, chief of staff for Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, said Bearden contacted the mayor's office asking for support and resources in the form of generators to use for a public forum at 5 p.m. Saturday near the main entrance of The Pines, 2901 Pines Mall Drive.

"That was the extent of our conversation," Anderson said. "We are not involved in the planning of the mall."

A message seeking comment was left for Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley.

"I am talking to the city, and if they come to me with ideas, I am willing to work with them," Bearden said. "But they've got to show their support. I don't want their money. You don't have to pat me on the back and say 'Good job.' Just come support me and show you want to see this happen."

This is the first time for Bearden to undertake revitalization of a mall, he said. Hence, he has a team of businesspersons helping him.

"I'm more of a visionary," he said. "I've got big dreams. I've got great ideas. Now, for the first time in my life, I have the ability to bring them to life."

He's set a lofty goal to have The Pines ready for business within a year. To achieve that, he said, there will be three shifts of local workers around the clock.

Vu opted to close the mall early on in the pandemic when she told a television station no tenants have paid her for a whole year. The question many are asking is how Bearden plans to make The Pines profitable in an era of online shopping as other malls across the country have closed due to other economic challenges.

"There are three things you need for a community to thrive. People need something to do, they need resources, and they need mentorship, which is also known as guidance," Bearden stated. "... In turn, look at all the relationships that are going to be built, like love and friendship."