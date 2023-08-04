Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested in connection with a vehicle collision Saturday that left one dead and another injured.

Aric Mitchell, a Fort Smith police spokesman, wrote in a Wednesday news release Apolinar Jacobo Hernandez, 31, surrendered on an arrest warrant Tuesday on charges of felony leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to yield with injury.

Mitchell said the Police Department responded to Midland Boulevard and North Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The investigation revealed the driver of a Ford flatbed truck made a left turn in front of a motorcycle. The passenger on the motorcycle -- Allan Hickman, 21, of Mulberry -- was declared dead on the scene from his injuries while the driver of the Ford truck walked away from the scene before officers arrived.