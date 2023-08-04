Mischief abounds

Arkansas' governor is undermining public education in Arkansas through her LEARNS Act while also violating the principle of separation of church and state.

And that is why, even if the recent petition drive ultimately falls short on signatures, Arkansas voters must continue to oppose the harmful LEARNS Act.

You do not have to be a constitutional scholar to know that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion" is crystal clear and unbending, deliberately so.

Yet here we are in 2023, stuck with a governor and Republican Legislature that have gone astray, as proved by the LEARNS Act seemingly meant to impose a particular religious-based ideology upon our children attending schools funded by us.

It is through vouchers that the governor means to steal the much-needed funding which keeps public schools public and free to all families no matter their economic standing; rich or poor, no matter their religious beliefs.

If you think the LEARNS Act is the ticket for better public schools, think again.

Search online and you will discover Christian private schools dotting Arkansas' landscape. Touch your finger on any spot on an Arkansas map. Try the Delta. Its soil is good for rice and soybeans and private Christian schools we, as taxpayers, are now being forced to fund through vouchers that follow each school-aged child whether the child attends a science and math-focused school, or a school that has as its charter a particular religious perspective.

If you believe taxes extracted from Arkansans to fund Christian schools, through vouchers, is appropriate, would you also believe it constitutionally sound for you to be taxed so as to fund, through vouchers, private schools that adhere to the Koran?

The assault on our constitutional rights in Arkansas is well underway, and not just in the forced funding of private religious schools. The law also forces taxpayers to line the pockets of publishers, such as this governor's dear old daddy, a former governor, who now hawks a host of heavenly titles such as "The Kid's Guide to Our One Nation Under God." Nothing subtle in that title.

If parents shell out coins for heavenly guides, you may argue, there is no violation of the separation of church and state, but there is a higher likelihood for such mischief by the former and current governors than we may wish to think.

This nation's founders knew well what occurs when a particular theology is imposed upon an entire nation: a bloody, tortured erosion of basic human rights.

The Machiavellian who occupies the Arkansas Governor's Mansion has made certain that tax revenue extracted from you and me, by following the child as required by the LEARNS Act, is how our money reaches religious schools and funds religious tracts such as those offered by the governor's dear old daddy.

Search private school websites, and you'll find they market themselves using similar descriptors to one which states as its mission "providing a world-class college preparatory education that is Christ-centered and [a] biblical worldview."

Private schools are free to base their education on particular religious values, but they should not receive taxpayers' money. This well-established separation is being breached by the LEARNS Act, forcing me as a taxpayer to send my money to support religiously aligned schools in violation of our Constitution.

Under current law, Arkansas parents already have the right to educate their children at home or in a private school which bases its instruction upon a religious foundation, but taxpayers must not be forced to pay for a Christ-centered education, nor an Islamic-centered education, nor a Hindu-centered education, nor any other religious-centered education whatsoever.

Bob Reynolds is comfortably retired in Conway.