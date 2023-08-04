Mississippi man found guilty of drug trafficking charge in Little Rock federal court

It took a jury of seven men and five women just under 90 minutes to find a Mississippi man guilty of possession of 10 kilograms of cocaine with intent to deliver in connection with a 2018 arrest by state police along Interstate 40 in Lonoke.

Tommy Collier, 42, of Greenville, was stopped by Arkansas State Police Trooper Travis May just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2018, after the vehicle he was driving -- a gray Chevrolet Malibu rented in Las Vegas -- reportedly ran onto the right-hand shoulder of Interstate 40 near Lonoke while May was following behind him in his police cruiser.

According to May's testimony, Collier told him he had been in Little Rock the previous day looking for truck tires and was on his way to Tennessee, but he said Collier's level of nervousness raised his suspicions as well as answers the trooper said Collier gave about his travels that didn't add up.

On the witness stand Thursday morning, Collier admitted that he lied to police about his travel that day and said he had gone to Las Vegas at the invitation of a cousin there to attend a bachelor party and wedding of another cousin. But, he said, after his arrival in Las Vegas, he discovered the wedding was still a week away and his physical condition made it necessary f0r him to get back home to Mississippi within a few days.

Collier, who said he was injured in a motorcycle accident in 2015, is a paraplegic confined to a wheelchair and he said he has a pressure wound with a heavy dressing that requires changing regularly.

"I knew I had to head home because it only takes a day for sepsis to put me in the hospital," he said.

Under questioning by defense attorney Drew Curtis, Collier described in detail his arrival in Las Vegas, saying he had not anticipated a one-week stay and only had enough medical supplies "for a couple of days." He said a cousin sent him a flight voucher for the flight to Las Vegas, but said, "because it was short notice the voucher would only pay one way." After discovering the wedding was the following week, he said, he spent part of Sept. 9, 2018 -- a Sunday -- trying unsuccessfully to locate the medical supplies he needed before deciding to rent a car to return home, planning to return it at the airport in Memphis and retrieve his vehicle.

After spending a few hours at another cousin's home to sleep, he said, he started home about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10, stopping in Boulder City, Nev., for snacks and later in Winslow, Ariz., for gas.

"At that point I had been on the road pretty much all night," Collier testified, so he stopped at a hotel to get some rest. Questioned later by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McCree on cross-examination, Collier was unable to recall the name of the hotel or what city it was in.

Collier said he arrived in Little Rock around 7 or 8 a.m. on Sept. 11 and stopped for a break to change his wound dressing.

"At that point I had started smelling it," he said, which he said was a sign the wound had begun to suppurate, necessitating a change of the dressing. At that point, he testified, he looked in the trunk of the rental car the first time since leaving Las Vegas and saw a white tote bag that didn't belong to him, laying partially open with, "a lot of bricks that were taped up." In another bag, a blue backpack style bag, he said, were "more bricks taped up."

"I was horrified and I panicked," Collier said. "I knew when I got to the airport I'd have to open the trunk."

He said he removed the drugs from the trunk and placed them inside his own luggage -- a brown and tan bag and a blue and black Adidas backpack -- and placed his luggage on the back seat of the car.

"At this point," he said, "I'm panicking. There's something in the trunk and I don't know what to do with it."

Under cross examination, Collier said Mike, the cousin who had invited him to come to Las Vegas, had told him that he would make sure Collier was able to get back to Memphis after the wedding but said no immediate flights were available. He said he had brought along his "driving sticks," -- which enable foot controls in a vehicle to be controlled by hand -- "just in case." Asked when the next flight out would have been, Collier said he didn't know.

"That was five years ago," he said. "I just remember it wasn't an immediate flight that day or the next day."

In closing for the government, McCree said that Collier's story was consistent with a drug mule, and said the gaps in his story defied logic.

"Ask yourself if that story makes sense," he said, gesturing to the cocaine on the prosecution table. "This is just money in the form of cocaine ... If someone put that in the car there needs to be a plan for someone to pick it up."

As he closed for Collier's defense, Curtis said his client had likely been an inadvertent drug mule, and suggested that when the wedding invitation came, he wasn't thinking far enough ahead to consider how he would get home.

"He's pumped," Curtis said. "He's excited. He's going to Vegas. He's not thinking about logistics."

As for the drugs, Curtis said Collier was either an unwitting participant in a trafficking scheme that went bad, or, "he's the world's worst drug smuggler."

Following the verdict, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. ordered Collier taken into federal custody to await sentencing, which will likely be scheduled later this year after completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office. Under federal sentencing statutes he faces a maximum prison term of 20 years.