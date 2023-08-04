Murphy Oil posts $98M gain

Murphy Oil Corp. on Thursday reported second quarter revenue of $814.9 million.

The oil and natural gas producer formerly based in El Dorado posted a profit of $98 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter that ended on June 30, compared with net income of $351 million, or $2.23 per share, in the same period last year.

Murphy Oil's per-share earnings missed the average estimate by 16 analysts of 78 cents.

Now based in Houston, the company reported its second-quarter results before the stock markets opened.

Murphy Oil's shares closed Thursday at $43.30, up $1.49, or 3.56%, on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have traded between $31.24 and $51.29 in the past year.

The company on Thursday also published its annual Sustainability Report, with enhanced disclosures on its improved environmental activities, increased community support and continuing strong governance oversight.

On Tuesday, Murphy Oil declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, or $1.10 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 14.