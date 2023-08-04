



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada announced that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, have separated after 18 years of marriage. The Trudeaus, who have three children, have "signed a legal separation agreement," according to a statement released by the prime minister's office Wednesday. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our privacy and their privacy," Justin Trudeau said on Instagram. He added that they had decided to separate "after many meaningful and difficult conversations." Trudeau's wife and children have played a prominent role in his political career, often accompanying him on trips overseas since he was elected prime minister in 2015. Their children are Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9. The children have helped craft an image of Trudeau, 51, as a youthful, vigorous leader. His wife, 48, is a former television presenter and helped burnish his image with a touch of glamour. The prime minister's office said the couple "are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment." It added that they "will be a constant presence in their children's lives" and that the family planned to vacation together next week. "Canadians can expect to often see the family together," the office said.

Lizzo said Thursday that she's "not the villain" that three former backup dancers accuse her of being in a sexual harassment lawsuit. The civil suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her. "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo said on social media. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not." Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez made numerous allegations including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. They accuse the Grammy winner and her production company of creating a hostile work environment. "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," Lizzo said. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."





Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)





