NEWS IN BRIEF

Apple beats forecast with slight 2Q profit

Apple eked out a slightly higher profit last quarter even though sales dipped during the period, a time during which the iPhone maker became the first publicly held company in the U.S. to be valued at $3 trillion.

The results released Thursday covered April through June, the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s its longest stretch of declining sales in nearly seven years.

Revenue totaled $81.8 billion, down 1% from last year. Profit edged up by less than 1% from a year ago to $19.9 billion, or $1.26 per share.

The earnings were better than the $1.20 per share projected by analysts polled by FactSet Research, while revenue matched analyst forecasts.

But iPhones sales — the product segment watched most closely by Wall Street — fell 2% from a year ago to $39.7 billion, below analysts’ predictions.

Apple’s share price fell by about 1% in extended trading after the earnings report was released.

— The Associated Press

Airbnb’s net up 70%; summer bookings hot

Airbnb said Thursday its second-quarter profit jumped more than 70% over last summer, to $650 million, as revenue rose on strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals.

Reporting after stock markets closed, the San Francisco-based company said bookings grew 11% over the same period last year. Still, they were a bit lighter than analysts expected.

Airbnb has been battling complaints that high cleaning fees have pushed prices closer to, or even above, hotels for short rentals. It changed its site to display cleaning fees upfront, when consumers are price-shopping.

Airbnb had forecast that average rates customers pay per night would fall slightly in the second quarter compared with last year. Instead, the average nightly rate rose 1% to $166.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts that the price customers book is lower than list prices on average.

“So we do see people gravitating toward more affordable stays,” Chesky said. He said some of the modest increase over last year’s average rate is because of people booking bigger homes.

— The Associated Press

Index sits at 880.89 with a loss of 1.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 880.89, down 1.90.

“Equities dropped early in the session but rose through the day to close only moderately lower ahead of monthly payroll data for July due to report Friday morning along with closely watched technology company earnings,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.