Northwest Arkansas drops fourth straight game

Cardinals 5, Naturals 4

Irving Lopez drove in Thomas Saggese with an RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth inning to snap a 4-4 tie and give the Springfield Cardinals the win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday evening at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Saggese doubled and moved to third on a fly ball before scoring the game-winner.

The Naturals, who have lost four in a row, tied the game in the top of the ninth on Peyton Wilson's two-out, two-run double.

Andre Granillo (3-4) blew the save, but picked up the win for the Cardinals. Jacob Wallace (1-5) took the loss for Northwest Arkansas, getting just one out in the ninth.

Springfield scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to grab the lead.

Aaron Antonini's RBI single gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead and Mike Antico added a run-scoring single in the eighth to give Springfield a two-run advantage.

Both teams traded the lead in the early innings. Northwest took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Peyton Wilson's RBI single that scored Tyler Tolbert. Springfield tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the third as Victor Scott II scored on a wild pitch by Naturals starter William Fleming.

Jimmy Govern's run-scoring single gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead, but Springfield tied it at 2-2 on a sacrifice fly by Irving Lopez.

Scott led Springfield with three hits and two runs, while Gamboa added three hits.