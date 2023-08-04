GOLF

Strong finish for Henley

Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. He had no complaints about his start Thursday, an 8-under 62 that gave him the lead in the final tournament before the PGA Tour's postseason. Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. He led by one over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An, who birdied his last two holes. Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52. They are assured a place in the postseason, which is for the top 70. They could be getting a head start on the FedEx Cup playoffs. Adam Scott doesn't have that luxury, and that made his opening 65 valuable. He is at No. 81 and needs a big finish to salvage his season. So does Justin Thomas at No. 78 -- for the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup -- and he could only manage a 70. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) fired a 3-under 67 and is tied in 16th place. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 69. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) turned in a 3-over 73.

Shibuno fires a 64

Hinako Shibuno shot an 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Women's Scottish Open in Irvine, Scotland, on Thursday. The Japanese major champion's bogey-free round put her two shots ahead of Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden at Dundonald Links. The 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the Women's British Open in 2019, started on No. 10 and birdied three of her last four holes. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez finished at 6-over 78 and Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in an 8-over 80.

BASKETBALL

Taurasi reaches 10,000

Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a three-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi's teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for Taurasi, who reminded everyone just how incredible she's been in her career with a season-high 42 points on 12 of 21 shooting, including 6 of 13 from three-point range. She also hit all 12 of her free throws and the Mercury won 91-71. The 41-year-old guard started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 -- and finished at 10,024.

BASEBALL

Rays' ace heads to IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, one day after he left his start at the New York Yankees with left forearm tightness. McClanahan (11-2) is 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

Twins add Keuchel to roster

The Minnesota Twins called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list on Thursday. The 35-year-old Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for St. Paul, with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings. Keuchel, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time All-Star, has a 101-91 career record and a 3.98 ERA over parts of 11 major league seasons with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

TENNIS

Pegula cruises at DC

Jessica Pegula has a couple of goals this week at the DC Open: trying to earn a third career singles title and building her game leading up to the final Grand Slam of the year. She's off to a strong start in each department. The fourth-ranked women's player in the world and tournament's top seed shook off a slow start, beating fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. Pegula wrapped it up just before the rain started, happy to fight through some windy conditions and get past a tough opponent. The big upset of the day came just before Pegula and Stearns stepped onto stadium court. Sixth-ranked Caroline Garcia, the tournament's second seed, got knocked out in the round of 16 by Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3. On the men's side of the draw, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3, and J.J. Wolf beat Michael Mmoh 6-4, 7-6 (5).