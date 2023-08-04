100 YEARS AGO

Aug. 4, 1923

HAZEN - Approximately 100 head of cattle have died of anthrax in the sections southwest and north of here within the past two weeks. While most of the dead animals were ordinary range and milk stock, several head of fine Jersey cows were affected. Those combating the disease say that they believe they have it under control at present. The disease made its appearance and reached its height southwest of Hazen, where most of the damage resulted. … Immediately after the first symptoms appeared, vaccine was secured by those in charge of tick eradication work in this county and, with co-operation of the stock raisers, all cattle exposed to the disease were innoculated.

50 YEARS AGO

Aug. 4, 1973

m The Legislative Council voted Friday to review the 1971 act that reorganized the executive branch of government and whether efficiency and economy has resulted from the act. State Representative Jimmie Don McKissack of Star City suggested the study because he said the Watergate scandal had “demonstrated to the people of this country the extreme danger of vesting in a single executive absolute control over executive agencies.” He said he wanted to see whether the 1971 law that brought some 60 state agencies under the supervision of 13 major departments under the governor resulted in too much centralization.

25 YEARS AGO

Aug. 4, 1998

FORT SMITH — Anita Paddock and her family have emotional ties to Lake Fort Smith, and she believes many others feel the same — and strongly enough to put their names on a petition to save the state park at the lake. “It’s a historical spot and a lot of people native to this area can point to it and say great uncle or grandfather helped build these cabins,” said Paddock who said she and her family has been visiting the park all her life. Paddock said she and Carolyn Boulden, both of Fort Smith, have been circulating a petition asking city officials to scrap plans to raise the height of the dam at Lake Fort Smith. The $12 million project would make the lake larger and wipe out Lake Fort Smith State Park at the dam’s base.

10 YEARS AGO

Aug. 4, 2013

m Once a month, Judi Standridge of Conway used to gather her pack of rescue dogs, get them into her car and make the 30-minute trip to the closest dog park she could find. Now that Conway has won $25,000 to build a dog park, Standridge’s drive will be a little shorter. The prize comes after Conway gained the second-most votes in the large-city category in PetSafe’s online Bark for Your Park contest. And an undisclosed donor has agreed to match the funds. Texarkana, Texas, also in the large-city category, garnered the most votes overall and won the $100,000 grand prize. But Standridge, a volunteer at the Humane Society of Faulkner County who served as coordinator of Conway’s contest efforts, said $50,000 would be more than enough to build a park fit for Conway’s canines.