PBSD takes on 21 new teachers

Twenty-one certified employees and one classified employee were hired during a special meeting of the Pine Bluff School District on Wednesday inside the Media Center of the Pine Bluff Junior High Ninth Grade Academy.

The personnel action was the only item on the agenda. The hiring date for all new certified hires except for one is Aug. 7, the first day of school for teachers, and Aug. 8 for the classified employee.

New certified hires include:

Pine Bluff High School -- Crystal Barnes, biology; Regine Scott, 10th grade; Zania Stewart, science.

Pine Bluff Junior High -- Candace Frazier, seventh grade; Terrence Henderson, Algebra I; Curtis Roft, eighth grade; Danielle Tatum, eighth-grade math.

Broadmoor Elementary -- Yasmin Smith, third grade teacher.

James Matthews Elementary -- Vivian Dale, sixth grade; Glynna Eastwood, kindergarten; Rockie Lanius, second grade; Cheneda Stennis, fourth grade.

Southwood Elementary -- Nadiya Denton, art; Beverly Jones, first grade; Tiffany Shanley, special education; Martha Sullivan, kindergarten; Tiffany Surrat, instructional facilitator (contract began July 17); Mae Toston, special education; Lisa Turner, third grade.

Forest Park/Greenville Pre-K -- Laverne Marks.

Cindy Luckett was hired as a paraprofessional at Southwood.