‘Petit Maman’ (2021)

Celiné Sciamma's charming film, "Petit Maman," is carefully set in early fall, a particularly enigmatic period of time where everything is in transition between summer joy and winter solemnity. We meet 8-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) as she's bidding adieu to the women in the nursing home in which her grandmother has just passed away. Along with her grieving mother, Marion (Nina Meurisse), and lackadaisical father (Stéphane Varupenne), the young girl goes to her grandmother's house, where her mother grew up, in order to clear it out for the last time.

Wandering in the woods, she runs into another 8-year-old girl (Gabrielle Sanz), who turns out to be, by some unexplained dint of fate and magic, to be her own mother, only from many years before. Naturally, the two hit it off immediately, and spend the few days they have together playing games, making pancakes, going for a raft ride, and enjoying each other's company.

Sciamma, whose previous film was the scintillating "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," has again engaged the visual wizardry of cinematographer Claire Mathon, to produce a work of singular, if suitably quiet, beauty. It is nearly impossible not to fall for Nelly, with her jocular precociousness ("I'm off!" she announces to her parents their first morning in the house, having downed her bowl of cereal), and her old-soul affect -- in one scene, she looks in on her father sleeping in a tiny bed, and sweetly pulls the blanket up over his shoulders -- and the relationship she has with young Marion, even after explaining the situation to her, is remarkably undramatic, almost deadpan.

In one of the film's most deeply felt moments, shortly before the pair are forced to split from each other, young Marion tries to put Nelly's fears about her grown-up mother's apparent depression at ease: "It's not your fault," she says, solemnly. "You didn't invent my sadness."

Special Features: This beautiful 2K master also features an interview of Sciamma by fellow director Joachim Trier; an essay from writer So Mayer; and an Oscar-nominated stop-motion short, "My Life as a Zucchini," that Sciamma co-wrote with Claude Barras.