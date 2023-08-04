Pittsburgh synagogue gunman gets death sentence

PITTSBURGH -- The man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue was formally sentenced to death Thursday, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville ordered death by lethal injection for Robert Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver whose vicious antisemitism led him to shoot his way into a place of worship and target people for practicing their faith.

"I have nothing specific that I care to say to Mr. Bowers," Colville said from the bench. "I am however convinced there is nothing I could say to him that might be meaningful."

Grieving families confronted Bowers in court before Colville pronounced the sentence, describing the pain and suffering he had inflicted, and calling him evil and cowardly. Bowers, who chose not to speak, spent the entire hearing shuffling through papers and writing, and refused to look those he victimized in the eye, even when invited to do so.

Several survivors spoke of lingering traumas -- sleeplessness, fear of crowds and loud noises, and physical and cognitive struggles triggered by the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue. But survivors and family members, several wearing yarmulkes signifying Jewish observance, also emphasized their resilience in practicing the Judaism that the defendant hated.

Alan Mallinger, son of 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, the attack's oldest victim, told Bowers the synagogue would be rebuilt, the scene of future bar and bat mitzvahs and other rituals of Jewish worship.

"We continue to thrive as Jewish people ... stronger than ever," he declared.

Bowers, from suburban Baldwin, ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life, in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, on Oct. 27, 2018. He killed members of the Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life congregations, which shared the synagogue building. Bowers told police at the scene that "all these Jews must die" and has since expressed pride in the killings.

Jurors were unanimous in finding that Bowers' attack was motivated by his hatred of Jews, and that he chose Tree of Life for its location in one of the largest and most historic Jewish communities in the nation so he could "maximize the devastation, amplify the harm of his crimes, and instill fear within the local, national, and international Jewish communities." They also found that Bowers lacked remorse.

The jury rejected defense claims that Bowers has schizophrenia and that his delusions about Jewish people spurred the attack.

Mark Simon, whose parents, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, were killed in the attack, testified he still has their bloodied prayer shawl. He said he remains haunted by the 911 call placed by his mother, whom Bowers shot while she was on the line.

"My parents died alone, without any living soul to comfort them or to hold their hand in their last moments," said Simon, condemning "that defendant" and urging the judge to show him no mercy.

"You will never be forgiven. Never," Simon told Bowers.

Stephen Weiss, who gave a victim impact statement, leaves the Joseph F. Weis Jr. United States Courthouse after Robert Bowers was formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. A federal jury sentenced Bowers to death Wednesday for the 2018 killing of 11 congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)



Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who gave a victim impact statement, walks outside of the Joseph F. Weis Jr. United States Courthouse after Robert Bowers was formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. A federal jury sentenced Bowers to death Wednesday for the 2018 killing of 11 congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)



Defendant Robert Bowers takes notes during a sentencing hearing that will determine if he gets a life sentence or the death penalty, in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations early Tuesday in the 2018 attack that killed 11 worshippers. (Dave Klug via AP)



Carol Black, left, who gave a victim impact statement, hugs Alan Hausman, president of the Tree of Life congregation, as she leaves the Joseph F. Weis Jr. United States Courthouse after Robert Bowers was formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. A federal jury sentenced Bowers to death Wednesday for the 2018 killing of 11 congregants, including Black's brother Richard Gottfried, at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)



Michele Rosenthal leaves the Joseph F. Weis Jr. United States Courthouse after Robert Bowers was formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. A federal jury sentenced Bowers to death Wednesday for the 2018 killing of 11 congregants, including Rosenthal's brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)



Deb Salvin, who gave a victim impact statement, leaves the Joseph F. Weis Jr. United States Courthouse after Robert Bowers was formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. A federal jury sentenced Bowers to death Wednesday for the 2018 killing of 11 congregants, including Salvin's twin brother Richard Gottfried, at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)



Stephen Weiss, who gave a victim impact statement, leaves the Joseph F. Weis Jr. United States Courthouse after Robert Bowers was formally sentenced to death in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. Bowers who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue was formally sentenced to death Thursday, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)



FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Bowers, the man who killed 11 congregants at the Pittsburgh synagogue, was formally sentenced to death on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

