Police investigating after body found in southwest Little Rock

Little Rock police were investigating Friday after a man was found dead near Mabelvale Pike that morning, but a spokesman said no evidence of foul play had yet been found.



Officers responding to a report of a subject down just after 7 a.m. found the man’s body outside in the 7100 block of Grace Road, a news release posted on the city’s website states.



The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification, the release states.



Police spokesman Mark Edwards said no evidence of foul play had been discovered as of Friday afternoon.