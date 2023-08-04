Saudi Arabia to extend output cut

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to increase flagging energy prices, a move that could push U.S. gas prices even higher.

The Saudi reduction, which began in July, comes as the other cartel members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.

The national average for U.S. gas prices stood at about $3.82 a gallon on Thursday -- about 30 cents higher than a month ago, according to motor club AAA. While today's prices at the pump remain far lower than they were last year, when energy costs soared worldwide in the months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts say such a jump is unusual.

This year's record-breaking summer heat has also had an effect on prices, driving up demand for air conditioning and forcing refineries to operate at reduced capacity.

The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting an anonymous official in the Energy Ministry. The official added that the cut "can be extended or deepened" if the need arises.

"This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets," the official said.

The move was widely expected by analysts.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday at over $80 a barrel.

A series of production cuts over the past year has failed to substantially increase prices amid weakened demand from China and tighter monetary policy aimed at fighting inflation. Brent crude has largely hovered between $75 and $85 a barrel since last October.

The Saudis are particularly keen to raise oil prices in order to fund Vision 2030, an ambitious plan to overhaul the kingdom's economy, reduce its dependence on oil and create jobs for a young population. The plans include several big infrastructure projects, including the construction of a futuristic $500 billion city called Neom.

Higher prices would also help Russian President Vladimir Putin fund his war on Ukraine, as Western countries have used a price cap to try to cut into Moscow's revenue.

Western sanctions mean Moscow is forced to sell its oil at a discount to countries like China and India. Its estimated export revenue fell by $1.4 billion to $13.3 billion in May, down 36% from a year ago, the International Energy Agency said in a report in June.

Saudi Arabia will produce 9 million barrels a day in September, according to its energy ministry, approximately 9% of global production. It has reduced production by close to 2 million barrels a day since the third quarter of last year.

With American production at record levels, relatively little Saudi oil is imported into the United States. But the Biden administration has been pressing Saudi Arabia to keep production high because oil prices are set on the global market and are the major factor in determining U.S. gasoline prices.

It is not immediately clear whether Russia will join Saudi Arabia in cutting production. Last month, Russia agreed to reduce 500,000 barrels of production. Russia has been selling the bulk of its oil to China and India at discounted prices to fund its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are the leading members of OPEC+, the group of major oil-producing nations. Several countries that are not members of the group, including Guyana and Brazil, have been ramping up supplies.

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it was delaying plans to restock the U.S. emergency oil reserve amid price increases.

The Energy Department canceled a planned purchase of 6 million barrels for the strategic reserve, saying it wants to secure a good deal for taxpayers.

The administration said it remains committed to refilling the reserve, which President Joe Biden significantly drained last year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports because of the war in Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press and Clifford Krauss of The New York Times.