Scherzer strikes out nine in winning Texas debut

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Max Scherzer's debut with the Texas Rangers ended up being one of his favorite kind of starts. For the AL West leaders, it's the kind of results they hope to keep getting from the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

"You're getting kind of beat around there in the early part of the game, but you settle in and you catch a rhythm and you're able to pitch deep into a ballgame," Scherzer said. "That's what I'm most happy about, I finished strong."

Scherzer struck out out nine over six innings, settling in after throwing 37 pitches in a three-run first, and the Rangers rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday to complete a three-game series sweep.

"He couldn't have had worse luck there early. You know, every ball they hit found holes," Texas Manager Bruce Bochy said. "But it just shows you how tough he is and what a great competitor he is. Logged a lot of pitches that first inning, but regrouped, reset."

Mitch Garver led off the Rangers' fourth against Touki Toussaint (1-4) with a 457-foot home run into the second deck of seats in left-center to tie the game at 3. Three batters later, Marcus Semien homered for the second game in a row, his 17th of the season, a shot that put Texas ahead to stay.

"That's what's fun, is when the whole team has kind of a hand in it," Scherzer said. "Everybody kind of did their job today, and we won as a team."

Will Smith worked the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances after after Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman, the hard-throwing reliever acquired in a trade from Kansas City more than a month ago, worked scoreless innings.

Toussaint struck out nine and walked four in his 5 1/3 innings.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) both blooped opposite-field singles on 0-1 counts to open the game against Scherzer, who then got a strikeout before consecutive walks -- the second to Yasmani Grandal to force in a run. Scherzer (10-4) then had another strikeout and an 0-2 count before Gavin Sheets grounded a two-run single up the middle to put the White Sox up 3-0.

Acquired from the New York Mets in a trade over the weekend and signed through next season, Scherzer allowed seven singles and walked two. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced, with seven of his strikeouts coming in that span.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 1 Jack Flaherty (8-6) pitched six innings to win his Baltimore debut, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays each had four hits and the American League-leading Orioles improved to 8-2 against Toronto this season.

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 3 Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, helping New York to a win over Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 14, PIRATES 1 Rookies Brice Turang and Sal Frelick hit three-run home runs and Milwaukee blew out Pittsburgh.

CUBS 5, REDS 3 Jameson Taillon pitched five-plus innings for his fourth consecutive win, and surging Chicago held on to beat Cincinnati.

GIANTS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0 LaMonte Wade Jr. homered and six San Francisco pitchers combined for the shutout in a win over Arizona.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 2 Michael Lorenzen (6-7) threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia beat Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 9, METS 2 Brady Singer (7-8) tossed eight innings of three-hit ball, Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit home runs, and suddenly hot Kansas City blew out free-falling New York.

TWINS 5, CARDINALS 3 Michael A. Taylor and Ryan Jeffers each hit a two-run home run, and AL Central-leading Minnesota beat St. Louis.





Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer prepares for the next pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

