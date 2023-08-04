Secretary of State says CAPES short of signatures needed to put LEARNS Act to referendum

An effort to put Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul law to a referendum failed to get enough signatures, the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office said Friday.

According to a preliminary vote count, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) collected 53,675 signatures, 978 shy of what it needed for its petition to make the ballot, according to a letter from Secretary of State John Thurston.

To get their petition on the ballot, CAPES needed to collect 54,422 signatures. The group’s leader, Steve Grappe, initially said CAPES likely failed to hit that mark when it turned in its petitions to the Secretary of State’s office Monday, but the group changed its estimate less than a day later and said it believe it had hit its mark.

If successful, the petition campaign would have put the LEARNS Act to a referendum in November 2024 general election.



