Secretary of State says CAPES short of signatures needed to put LEARNS Act to referendum

by Neal Earley | Today at 2:46 p.m.
At left, a volunteer with Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, also known as CAPES, collects the group's first signatures for its signature-collecting campaign in this June 9, 2023 file photo. At right, the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock is shown from an aerial view in a Sept. 17, 2014 file photo. (Left, photo courtesy CAPES; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

An effort to put Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul law to a referendum failed to get enough signatures, the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office said Friday.

According to a preliminary vote count, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) collected 53,675 signatures, 978 shy of what it needed for its petition to make the ballot, according to a letter from Secretary of State John Thurston.

To get their petition on the ballot, CAPES needed to collect 54,422 signatures. The group’s leader, Steve Grappe, initially said CAPES likely failed to hit that mark when it turned in its petitions to the Secretary of State’s office Monday, but the group changed its estimate less than a day later and said it believe it had hit its mark.

If successful, the petition campaign would have put the LEARNS Act to a referendum in November 2024 general election.


