



BASEBALL

Arkansas gets Richmond transfer

Richmond infielder Jared Sprague-Lott announced on social media Thursday that he will transfer to Arkansas for his senior season.

Sprague-Lott, 6-1 and 190 pounds, batted .314 and tied for second in the Atlantic 10 Conference with 44 walks as a junior for the Spiders). He finished the season with 13 home runs, 13 doubles and 43 RBI -- all career highs -- and was named second-team all-conference.

The Philadelphia native had a .582 slugging percentage and .440 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1.022. In his only series against an SEC team, Sprague-Lott had four hits over three games against Alabama, including a home run in the season0opener.

Sprague-Lott began the season as the Spiders' third baseman, but transitioned to second base. He started 34 games at second base, 18 at third base and 1 game at shortstop, and fielded .920.

On July 5, Sprague-Lott went 2 for 2 with a triple and scored twice while playing third base during the Draft League Prospect Game in Trenton, N.J. He was not selected during July's MLB Draft.

He led the Atlantic 10 with a .413 batting average while playing 26 games as a freshman in 2021. He has a career batting average of .315 and career OPS of .950.

Big third inning powers Paragould

Paragould Glen Sain GMC erupted for eight runs in the third inning to wipe out a deficit and beat Pittsburg, Kan., 8-5 in the second round of the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional tournament Thursday night at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham, Ala.

Brooks Nigut had two hits while Matt Gardner and Ashton Williams drove in two runs apiece for Paragould, which trailed 3-0 before rallying. Run-scoring hits from Kaleb Scales and Tucker Akins, along with a run courtesy of an error, gave Pittsburg its three-run lead in the third.

However, Paragould ran off eight runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by back-to-back two-run hits from Williams and Gardner. Nigut also drove in a run. Pittsburg did push across a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning but was unable to score in the seventh after putting the lead-off runner on base.

Paragould advances to today's winner's bracket quarterfinal against Troy, Ala., at 4 p.m.

-- Erick Taylor



