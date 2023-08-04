Supporters of Niger junta rally in capital

NIAMEY, Niger -- Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger's ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others that have criticized a recent coup -- as the country's military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

As numbers began to swell at a demonstration organized by the junta and civil society groups on Niger's independence day, protesters in Niamey pumped their fists in the air and chanted out support for neighboring countries that have also seen military takeovers in recent years. Some waved Russian flags, and one man brandished a Russian and Nigerien flag sewn together.

Last week's coup toppled President Mohamed Bazoum -- whose ascendency marked Niger's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. It has been accompanied by strident anti-French sentiment and raised questions about the future of the fight against extremism in Africa's Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence.

The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries and the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has threatened to use force to remove the junta if it doesn't hand back power to Bazoum. As tensions have grown in the capital and the region, many European countries have moved to evacuate their citizens.

At Thursday's protest, many expressed support for the coup leaders and denounced interference from others.

"For more than 13 years, the Nigerien people have suffered injustices," said protester Moctar Abdou Issa. The junta "will get us out of this, God willing ... they will free the Nigerien people."

"We're sick of the French," he added.

It remains unclear whether the majority of the population supports the coup -- and in many parts of the capital, people went about their lives on Thursday as normal.

In an address to the nation Wednesday, the new military ruler, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, lashed out at those who have condemned the coup and called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.

Tchiani said Niger will face difficult times ahead and that the "hostile and radical" attitudes of those who oppose his rule provide no added value. He called harsh sanctions imposed last week by ECOWAS illegal, unfair, inhuman and unprecedented.

The bloc has set a deadline of Sunday for the junta to reinstate Bazoum, who remains under house arrest. Since Wednesday, ECOWAS' defense chiefs have been discussing a possible plan for military intervention in the country, according to a statement by Fidele Sarassoro, executive secretary of the national security council in Ivory Coast, which is a member of the bloc.

Senegal's Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall said Thursday that if there is a military intervention in Niger by ECOWAS, his country would participate. "Senegalese soldiers have to go ... these coups d'état must be stopped," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Zane Irwin, John Leicester and Toussaint N'Gotta of The Associated Press.

Supporters or Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The march falls on the West African nation's independence day from its former colonial ruler, France, and as anti-French sentiment spikes, more than one week after mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)



Supporters of Niger's ruling junta, gather for a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The march falls on the West African nation's independence day from its former colonial ruler, France, and as anti-French sentiment spikes, more than one week after mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)



A supporter of Niger's ruling junta holds a placard in the colors of the Russian flag reading "Long Live Russia, Long Live Niger and Nigeriens" at the start of a protest called to fight for the country's freedom and push back against foreign interference in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The march falls on the West African nation's independence day from its former colonial ruler, France, and as anti-French sentiment spikes, more than one week after mutinous soldiers ousted the country's democratically elected president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

