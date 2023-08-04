The nation in brief: Texas A&M pays $1M for mishandling hire

Texas A&M pays $1M for mishandling hire

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor whose hiring was sabotaged by backlash over her past work promoting diversity.

The nation's largest public school agreed to pay Kathleen McElroy and apologized to her while admitting "mistakes were made during the hiring process."

McElroy, an A&M alumna, told the Texas Tribune last month that soon after her hiring, she learned of emerging internal pushback from then-unidentified individuals over her past work to improve diversity and inclusion in newsrooms.

According to investigation documents released Thursday, those individuals included at least six board of regents members who began "asking questions and raising concerns about McElroy's hiring" after Texas Scorecard, a right-leaning website, highlighted her past diversity, equity and inclusion work.

The website's article "generated numerous calls and emails to the President's Office at TAMU" from current and former students "raising questions about why a DEI proponent would be hired to serve as director of the new journalism program," a summary of the school investigation said.

McElroy told the Tribune that the initial offer of a tenure-track position was reduced to a five-year post and then reduced again to a one-year position from which she could be fired at any time. She ultimately rejected the offer and withdrew her resignation from UT-Austin as a journalism professor.

Attorney charged in vote tabulator case

LANSING, Mich. -- A Michigan attorney involved in multiple efforts around the country to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The charges against Stefanie Lambert come days after Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer whom Trump endorsed in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, and former GOP state Rep. Daire Rendon were arraigned in the case.

Lambert, DePerno and Rendon were named by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office last year as having "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators."

Michigan is one of at least three states where prosecutors say people breached election systems while embracing and spreading Trump's claim that the election was stolen.

Investigators say five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three counties and brought to a hotel room, according to documents released by Nessel's office. The tabulators were then broken into and "tests" were performed on the equipment.

Prosecutors said Thursday's announcement "ends the charging decisions in this investigation."

Noted Cardinals fan lands Jan. 6 charge

A St. Louis Cardinals baseball mega-fan known as Rally Runner was arrested on charges that he joined the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a stolen shield to help attack police officers, court records show.

Daniel Donnelly Jr., 43, was wearing red paint on his face and a "Keep America Great" hat when he stormed the Capitol, the FBI said in a court filing.

Donnelly is known in St. Louis for running around the Cardinals' stadium during games outfitted in red clothes and face paint. He apparently changed his legal name to Rally Runner, according to the FBI.

The FBI arrested Donnelly on charges including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder. U.S. Magistrate Judge Shirley Padmore Mensah agreed to free him after his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Justices slam liberal majority's 1st move

MADISON, Wis. -- The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court accused her liberal colleagues of a "raw exercise of overreaching power" after they flexed their new majority and fired the director of the state's court system.

The four liberal justices on Wednesday -- just their second day as a majority on the court after 15 years under conservative control -- voted to fire Randy Koschnick. He held the job for six years after being a judge for 18 years and running unsuccessfully as a conservative in 2009 against then-Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, a liberal.

"To say that I am disappointed in my colleagues is an understatement," Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, now a member of the three-justice conservative minority, said after Koschnick was fired.

Ziegler said the move undermined her authority. She called it unauthorized, procedurally and legally flawed, and reckless. But she said she would not attempt to stop it out of fear that other court employees could be similarly fired.

"My colleagues' unprecedented dangerous conduct is the raw exercise of overreaching power," she said. "It is shameful. I fear this is only the beginning."

Fellow conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley blasted the move as well, saying, "Political purges of court employees are beyond the pale."

Koschnick said, "I think that portends bad things for the court's decision-making going forward."



