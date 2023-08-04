Texas League Missions 8, Travelers 4

Missions 8, Travelers 4

The Arkansas Travelers' August losing skid continued Thursday as they lost their third game in a row to the San Antonio Missions at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

San Antonio wasted no time getting to Arkansas starter Kyle Tyler. The Missions scored one run in the first inning then two in the second on Jackson Merrill's double to make the score 3-0.

The Missions added two runs to their lead in the fourth inning on Michael De La Cruz's double to make it 5-0.

Arkansas scored one run later in the fourth on an Alberto Rodriguez sacrifice fly and two on a Connor Hoover home run to make the score 5-3.

In the sixth inning, Merrill stole second, forcing a throwing error by Arkansas catcher Jake Anchia which scored a run, making it 6-3.

Korry Howell tacked on a run to San Antonio's lead in the eighth inning with a home run, making it 7-3.

Thursday's loss marks the first time this season the Travelers have lost in three consecutive days.