Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Texas League Missions 8, Travelers 4

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Missions 8, Travelers 4

The Arkansas Travelers' August losing skid continued Thursday as they lost their third game in a row to the San Antonio Missions at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

San Antonio wasted no time getting to Arkansas starter Kyle Tyler. The Missions scored one run in the first inning then two in the second on Jackson Merrill's double to make the score 3-0.

The Missions added two runs to their lead in the fourth inning on Michael De La Cruz's double to make it 5-0.

Arkansas scored one run later in the fourth on an Alberto Rodriguez sacrifice fly and two on a Connor Hoover home run to make the score 5-3.

In the sixth inning, Merrill stole second, forcing a throwing error by Arkansas catcher Jake Anchia which scored a run, making it 6-3.

Korry Howell tacked on a run to San Antonio's lead in the eighth inning with a home run, making it 7-3.

Thursday's loss marks the first time this season the Travelers have lost in three consecutive days.

Print Headline: Texas League Missions 8, Travelers 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT