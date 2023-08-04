This date in baseball

1884 Pud Galvin pitched the most lopsided no-hitter in major league history as the Buffalo Bisons routed the Detroit Wolverines 18-0. It was the second career no-hitter for Galvin.

1910 Jack Coombs of the Philadelphia A's and Ed Walsh of the Chicago White Sox hooked up in a 16-inning scoreless tie. Coombs struck out 18 and allowed three hits.

1945 Bill Salkeld of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit for the cycle in a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates catcher went 5 for 5 and drove in all 5 runs.

1945 Boston's Tom McBride became the third player to drive in six runs in an inning as the Red Sox pounded the Washington Senators 15-4. McBride had a bases-loaded double and triple during Boston's 12-run fourth inning.

1953 New York's Vic Raschi set a record for a pitcher by driving in seven runs in the Yankees' 15-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1963 New York's Mickey Mantle, batting for the first time in two months after breaking his left foot, hit a pinch home run as the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 for a split of a doubleheader.

1973 John Briggs of the Milwaukee Brewers went 6 for 6 in a 9-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

1979 Atlanta knuckleballer Phil Niekro set modern major league records with four wild pitches in one inning (fifth) and six in one game. The Braves lost to the Houston Astros 6-2.

1982 Joel Youngblood became the first player in major league history to play and get a base hit for two different teams in two different cities in the same day. In the afternoon, his hit drove in the winning run for the New York Mets in a 7-4 victory at the Chicago Cubs. After the game, he was traded to the Montreal Expos and played that night in Philadelphia against the Phillies. He entered the game in right field in the fourth inning and later got a single.

1985 Tom Seaver, 40, became the 17th 300-game winner in major league history with a six-hitter -- all singles -- as the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Phil Rizzuto Day.

1985 Rod Carew of the California Angels got his 3,000th hit in a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins, his first major league team.

2006 Chase Utley went 0 for 5 night in Philadelphia's 5-3 victory over the New York Mets, ending a 35-game hitting streak that tied him for the 10th longest in major league history and the fourth longest in National League history.

2007 In the second inning of a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit his 755th career home run to tie Hank Aaron for the all-time record.

2007 Alex Rodriguez became the youngest player in major league history to hit 500 home runs with a first-inning home run in New York's 16-8 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

2010 Alex Rodriguez hit his 600th home run and became the youngest player to attain the milestone. His two-run, first-inning drive off Toronto's Shaun Marcum put New York ahead, and the Yankees coasted to a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

2021 Japan moved into the gold medal game in the Tokyo Olympics.

2022 The Los Angeles Angels tied a record by hitting seven home runs but lost 8-7 to the Oakland Athletics. The Angels also set a record for most runs scored in a game, all on solo home runs. Shohei Ohtani hit two, followed by Kurt Suzuki, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Jared Walsh and Mickey Moniak. However, Oakland scored six times in the third inning and added a two-run blast by Ramon Laureano in the fourth to negate the Angels' home runs.

