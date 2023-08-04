Three employees fired amid investigation into alleged fraud in Pulaski County housing program

Pulaski County officials last month fired three employees amid an internal investigation into allegations of fraud in its administration of the federal Section 8 housing voucher program, a county spokeswoman said Thursday.

County officials fired Keya Brooks, the director of housing administration, on July 19 and Wilalice Young and Benjamin Alexander on July 21, county records show. Young was listed as a technician and Alexander as a housing inspector.

For each of the employees, the reason for termination is listed as "Conspiracy to commit fraud against Pulaski County Housing Agency and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development."

The records do not include further details of the allegations.

In addition to the firings, county government will be conducting a forensic audit to determine the extent of the misconduct and who was involved, county spokeswoman Madeline Roberts said.

Roberts couldn't say Thursday who would lead the audit.

On Wednesday, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde asked 6th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones, Attorney General Tim Griffin and the director of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Little Rock field office for assistance in the investigation.

In his letters to the other officials on Wednesday, Hyde said that some former employees conspired to defraud the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, and waste or abuse the program's money. The program helps low-income families and people who are elderly or disabled pay the rent in apartments or houses.

Jones's 6th Judicial District includes Pulaski and Perry counties. Pulaski County Community Services Director Fredrick Love, whose department oversees the program at the county level, notified Anthony S. Landecker, field office director for HUD, on July 26, Hyde wrote.

Landecker referred Love, who also represents portions of Little Rock and Pulaski County as a Democratic senator in the state Legislature, to HUD's Office of Inspector General, where he spoke with a representative and initiated an official online request for assistance, Hyde wrote.

Although Hyde asked for investigative assistance from the outside agencies, he said that an internal investigation had already begun to stem the fraudulent spending and prevent any further damage.