To benefit all

In the past few weeks, we've seen news coverage around exciting new treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Treatments which actually target and slow the progression of the disease--unlike the Alzheimer's medicines widely available for years which only treat the symptoms. We truly are entering into a new era of care and treatment for individuals living with Alzheimer's.

As a practicing geriatrician who regularly sees patients living with the disease, I share the excitement around these treatments. At the same time, I take stock of our current health system and see issues which need to be addressed before access to these treatments can be realized for all Arkansans.

Let's begin with the simple act of getting a diagnosis, a process made much more difficult due to our state's shortage of doctors--neurologists and geriatricians--able to do this. Compounding the problem are the tools doctors use to diagnose. At this time, diagnosis of Alzheimer's is made using a combination of cognitive assessments and an expensive medical procedure, either a spinal tap to analyze brain fluid or a PET scan to examine biological changes in the brain. Both are costly and have limited coverage by insurance plans and Medicare. Additionally, the type of PET scan needed for an Alzheimer's diagnosis is not able to be done in Arkansas, so patients need to travel out of state to have it done.

Fortunately, as reported last week at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, headway is being made on a simpler, less costly blood test to diagnose Alzheimer's. This would be not only a game-changer but an absolutely critical advancement, because the treatments which are rightly being heralded are only available to individuals who are diagnosed early in the disease process.

Moving beyond diagnosis to treatments, these new Alzheimer's drugs are administered by infusion at a medical facility equipped to handle this--typically a hospital or infusion center. At this time there are limited sites and they're predominantly located in cities, so accessibility for many Arkansans, especially in rural areas and smaller towns, is a barrier. Once treatment is initiated, close monitoring involving a PET scan is required. Again, insurance/Medicare coverage is uncertain, as presently Medicare covers only one PET scan in a lifetime. However, Medicare recently announced it's reconsidering that limitation.

Lastly, coverage for the treatment itself is very expensive. Leqembi, which just received full FDA approval in July, has an annual cost of $26,500. Some private insurers are considering coverage. Medicare will cover the treatment as long as physicians enter patient information in a registry, though the medical community is awaiting details on this. The high cost and uncertain coverage is yet another issue for patients.

It all boils down to access--to doctors, to diagnosis, to medical facilities. Each limiting factor must be addressed to ensure all Arkansans are able to benefit from not only the treatment advancements, but also the basic care and support for patients living with the disease.

The good news is that over the last few years Arkansas has accelerated its progress in addressing some of these issues by establishing an Alzheimer's and Dementia Advisory Council, updating the Alzheimer's State Plan, and strengthening the dementia training standards across provider types.

To learn more about Alzheimer's or other related dementia or resources that can help individuals and their families, call the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit us online at alz.org/arkansas.

Dr. Kenneth Morgan Sauer is a geriatrician at Baptist Health and a board member of Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter.