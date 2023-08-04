Two people wounded in shooting on I-40 in North Little Rock

The Arkansas State Police late Thursday night responded to a shooting on Interstate 40 near John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock that wounded two people, a spokeswoman for the agency said Friday.

Troopers arrived on the scene of the shooting, which happened around 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 153, and had so far been able to identify two injured victims, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Friday.

One of the victims was taken to an area hospital in a privately owned vehicle while one went in an ambulance, Murphy said.

The details of the shooting were still under investigation, Murphy said, and no suspect information was available Friday evening.