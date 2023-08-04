UAPB has record year with $10M in donations

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff achieved a record-breaking $10 million in contributions for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, through combined team efforts and the unwavering support of small and major donors, UAPB reached the milestone in its mission to make college education affordable and accessible to all, according to a news release.

"As UAPB celebrates 150 years as an educational institution, the increasing level of achievement in institutional giving is key to sustaining quality programs across the university," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander.

"I am grateful to all of our donors who have contributed to the success of our mission and vision at UAPB," Alexander said. "Through the generosity of our alumni, stakeholders, and friends, UAPB continues to make a difference for the students and the community by maintaining a quality education that is accessible, affordable, and impactful."

Contributions doubled in the total gifts received from approximately $5 million in 2021-2022 to more than $10 million in 2022-2023.

"This achievement exemplifies what can be accomplished when resources unite for a common cause," according to the release.

George R. Cotton Sr., UAPB vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said reaching the $10 million mark is an amazing accomplishment for UAPB.

"In many ways, it indicates the confidence people have in our abilities to help students, the additional funding also helps us to assist students in meeting the many financial challenges that tend to get in the way of a college education." said Cotton.

Though the cost of a college education continues to rise, UAPB continues to solicit financial support to provide scholarships and flexible funding to enhance the educational experience for deserving students, break down economic barriers, and pave the way for a brighter future for students and communities, according to the release.

"Donor partnerships are a valuable opportunity to raise the quality of our programs, provide student scholarships and create critical connections for student opportunities," Alexander said. "By partnering with organizations, we can support students' educational journey and help them achieve their academic and career goals. These partnerships foster strong relationships that benefit both students and organizations, creating a win-win situation. Through our collaborative efforts, we can positively impact the future of education and workforce development."

Long-term endowments are a key indicator and have grown over the decade from $8.5 million to beyond the university's recent goal of $16 million to $27 million. This increase moved UAPB up to the middle range of HBCU endowments, representing approximately 200% growth over the past decade in invested money. These university assets will continue to provide income to support the university's mission, according to the release

"An institution's endowment is an indication of its long-term foundation for flexible growth. UAPB's endowment remains strong, placing the university in a solid position for expansion," Cotton said.

"Fundraising success at UAPB reflects a total team effort. Alumni, stakeholders, and friends of this great institution give back because they understand UAPB's impact on the future of the state and the region. UAPB helped to build the middle class in Arkansas. People continue to support this university because they know the real difference we make in people's lives," Cotton said.