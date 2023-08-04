Uniti’s 2Q profit drops to $25.6M

Second-quarter earnings were sliced in half at Uniti Group Inc., with the fiber provider reporting Tuesday that net income dropped to $25.6 million and earnings per share fell to 11 cents on flat revenue.

Earnings for the period ending June 30 were crushed by rising interest rates as the company reported interest expense jumped 24% to $119.7 million from $96.4 million. Revenue was stable at $283.7 million compared with $284 million in the same period last year.

Uniti delivered "another quarter of solid operating results," Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman told analysts on a conference call Tuesday.

The Little Rock company, Gunderman said, has a solid foundation to continue growing through 2030, with options that include continuing a go-it-alone strategy or pursuing merger-and-acquisition (M&A) opportunities.

Uniti reported net income was down from $53.8 million last year in the second quarter and earnings per share plummeted from 21 cents.

Nevertheless, the company is receiving "robust demand for our fiber infrastructure" as customer bookings were up 20% from the first three months of the year and core recurring revenue was up 4% compared with the second quarter a year ago, Gunderman said.

The company, which operates as a real estate investment trust, reported adjusted funds from operations of 34 cents in the quarter, a decrease from 44 cents a year ago. AFFO is a key financial metric, similar to earnings per share, for investors in real estate investment trusts.

Uniti's 138,000-mile network is optimal for growth by businesses in the mobile broadband, fixed wireless, fiber-to-the-home, small cells and fiber-to-the-tower sectors. "We see limited competitive threats to our infrastructure and a long runway of profitable growth," Gunderman said.

Whether the company pursues that path alone, or by picking up a strategic partner, is open-ended, the chief executive said on Tuesday's call. "We're looking at M&A," he added.

Confident of growth potential, Uniti raised its revenue outlook for the remainder of 2023, projecting it will have revenue of $1.17 billion, up from $1.15 billion, and net income was forecast at $76 million, up from $56 million.

Uniti shares fell 56 cents, or 10%, to close Thursday at $4.97.