Upsets continue; Germany ousted





SYDNEY -- In a wild finale to the group stage of the Women's World Cup, two-time champion Germany was eliminated on Thursday and the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Morocco, advanced to the knockout stage.

Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand.

A day earlier, Jamaica eliminated another favorite, Brazil, to advance to the round of 16, while South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy.

But Germany's early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of surprises.

"I can't explain what happened today. ... The disappointment is huge, I can't put it into words," Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf said.

Ranked No. 2 by FIFA, the runner-up at last year's European Championship was one of the favorites to win the World Cup. And after opening the tournament with a 6-0 rout of Morocco, the Germans looked certain to cruise through a group that included Colombia and South Korea.

But a 2-1 loss against Colombia, followed by the draw against South Korea, saw it fail to advance from the group stage at a Women's World Cup for the first time. Cho So-hyun fired South Korea ahead in the sixth minute and despite Alexandra Popp's equalizer in the 42nd, Germany couldn't find a winner.

Morocco advanced as runner-up in Group H after back-to-back 1-0 wins against South Korea and Colombia.

Germany's failure has echoes of the men's team, which has been eliminated in the group stage at each of the last two editions of the men's World Cup.

Some German players draped coats over their heads in a bid to hide their faces as they left the field in Brisbane on Thursday. Popp, Germany's captain, had tears in her eyes. She exits the tournament despite being the joint leading scorer on four goals with Japan's Hinata Miyazawa,

Other players looked into the distance in disbelief.

MOROCCO 1, COLOMBIA 0

PERTH, Australia -- After playing their part by edging Colombia 1-0, Morocco's Atlas Lionesses huddled on the pitch in Perth to follow the end of the Germany-South Korea group-stage finale at the Women's World Cup and hope it remained tied.

"We had the phone and we started praying. We were praying while we were watching the game," said midfielder Anissa Lahmari, who scored Morocco's winning goal in first-half stoppage time on Thursday. "Afterwards it was just a complete explosion of joy."

Cue celebrations, both in Morocco and other parts of the Arab world.

In one of the most unexpected outcomes in the last days of the group stage, Morocco advanced to the knockout round in second place behind Colombia while No. 2-ranked Germany failed to advance for the first time at the tournament.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women's World Cup and now the first to advance beyond the group stage. That's something none of the other seven tournament newcomers managed to do.

And it all started with a thumping 6-0 loss to Germany. While the Moroccans recovered to win their next two games, Germany lost 2-1 to Colombia and then was held 1-1 by South Korea when it needed a win in Brisbane to avoid elimination.

"When we had won the match, the most stressful thing was the other match," Morocco Coach Reynald Pedros said.

The last two group games started at the same time on opposite sides of the Australian continent but stoppage time in Brisbane lasted longer.

"We waited, and then the good news arrived. It was incredible," Pedros said.





Morocco's Nesryne El Chad celebrates with fans after the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)







Germany's Svenja Huth, left, and Lena Lattwein react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)



Germany's Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Germany's Chantal Hagel kneels on the pitch following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)



Germany's goalkeeper Merle Frohms reacts following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)



Germany's Lena Oberdorf, left, and teammate Melanie Leupolz react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



German players react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)









At a glance

WOMENS WORLD CUP

GROUP STAGE

THURSDAYS GAMES

South Korea 1, Germany 1

Morocco 1, Colombia 0

ROUND OF 16

SATURDAYS GAMES

All times Central

Switzerland vs. Spain, midnight

Japan vs. Norway, 3 a.m.

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 9 p.m.

SUNDAYS GAME

Sweden vs. United States, 4 a.m.

MONDAYS GAMES

England vs. Nigeria, 2:30 a.m.

Australia vs. Denmark, 5:30 a.m.

TUESDAYS GAMES

Colombia vs. Jamaica, 3 a.m.

France vs. Morocco, 6 a.m.













Morocco’s Rosella Ayane celebrates with teammates after a 1-0 victory over Colombia at the Women’s World Cup in Perth, Australia. (AP/Gary Day)





