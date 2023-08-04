When the unthinkable happens





In television, there are two genres, unscripted television and scripted television. Reality shows and Dancing with the Stars are examples of unscripted television shows. Scripted television shows are just that. They have a script. The secret to any successful show, the ones you like, is the script.

What about the script that you have been writing for your life? The script where you ride off into the sunset and live happily ever after because it is your script. However, what happens when your script for your life collides with God's script?

In Matthew 11, John the Baptist, who was in prison facing death, and after spending a year in jail, sent his disciples to ask Jesus, "Are you the Messiah we have been waiting for, or should we keep looking for someone else?"

Before John went to prison, he knew exactly who Jesus was. He paved the way for Him to come. He even said, "I can't baptize him because He's too big.' John proclaimed, "I am not worthy to untie his sandal."

He had even seen the fluttering dove descend on Jesus' head. But now, suddenly, after a year in prison, he is entertaining doubt.

The text gives the motive for John's concern. Verse 2 says, "When John had heard in prison about the works of Christ, he sent two of his disciples to question Him. In other words, in John's thinking, Jesus was not behaving like the Messiah.

I imagine John's disciples had told him, "Well, crowds are flocking to Jesus. But He is not like you; instead of bringing forth the judgment you spoke of, he is preaching mercy and forgiveness, and He even goes to parties and eats with tax collectors and sinners." In John's thinking, Jesus had veered off script.

Jesus responds to John in Matthew 11:4-6. In verse six, Jesus says, "Blessed is he who is not offended by me." In other words, "Blessed is he who finds nothing to stumble at in me."

The idea of offense appears numerous times in scripture. It refers to people who lose faith in God when trouble comes. They get offended. They are fine, as long as God stays on script and there are no hiccups. But when God veers off script, they say, "This is not supposed to happen to me; I am an upstanding citizen; I am godly; I go to church. Is Jesus the one? Is he really the Messiah, or should we look for another one?"

Did you notice what God does not say? He does not say, "Go back and tell John the prisoners are being set free." Or "Go back and tell him I will pull a few strings and get him out of jail." He basically says, "Go back and tell him that the God who is writing the script continues to write the script."

This is a personal word to John. Jesus is saying to him and someone reading this, "I know what you are going through, but do not let your circumstances cause you to doubt."

It does not matter how dark things are; it does not matter what is going on in your life, health challenges, depression, or pain. The same God who is writing the script continues to write the script. And even when you do not fully understand, you should trust Him.

Even though John may have died with unanswered questions in his mind, we, too, will have unanswered questions down here. But isn't it wonderful to know that "by and by when the morning comes when the saints of God have gathered home, we will tell the story of how we've overcome; We will understand it better by and by. A day is coming when our questions will be answered, and we will understand it better..."

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

