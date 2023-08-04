Wynne man pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charge

A Cross County man is facing up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker to one count of possession of child pornography.

Eric Taylor, 38, of Wynne, pleaded guilty to the charge Friday in federal court in Little Rock in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss one other count of child pornography possession and a transportation of child pornography count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Hinojosa told Baker that at the time of his arrest on May 10, 2022, Taylor's mobile phone was discovered to contain 471 images and 63 videos of child sexual abuse material.

Hinojosa said Taylor came to the attention of authorities after the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children notified Arkansas State Police detected it had child sexual abuse material sent to a phone number that later traced to Taylor. Hinojosa said Taylor told police he was living with his parents in Wynne, "because he was recently divorced."

Hinojosa said Taylor admitted to police investigators that he looked at pornography, telling them it had led to his divorce, but said he denied viewing child pornography.

"He admitted to having child pornography on his phone but stated it was downloaded a long time ago and has not been downloaded recently," she said.

After accepting Taylor's plea to the single count of child pornography possession contained in the plea agreement, she dismissed the remainder of the indictment against him. At the request of Taylor's attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Latrece Gray, Baker allowed Taylor to remain free on pre-trial release until a sentencing date can be set following completion of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office.



