Young excited by all things Arkansas

Tenth in a series featuring newcomers to the Arkansas football program.

FAYETTEVILLE -- When deciding where he wanted to play college football, the decision was easy for Dallas Young because of two significant factors.

One, the commitment Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman showed by signing the long-term deal last summer, and two, the opportunities the area had to offer for life after football.

Young committed to the Razorbacks in December 2021, the second commit of the 2023 class.

He said he knew he could come in and make a significant impact early so people could see his abilities on and off the field.

"To come in here, there's nothing like Arkansas," Young said. "It's a great place to live. Fans, the people, it's amazing."

Pittman signed a contract extension in the summer of 2022, and that showed Young and other recruits, along with current team members, a level of stability.

Young had a short list of schools that were ready to welcome the Gardendale, Ala., product. Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, and Georgia were in the mix before he committed to the Razorbacks.

In his senior season, the 3-star defensive back was the No. 19-rated player in Alabama and the No. 43 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports. He collected 70 total tackles, including 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks; he also broke up 6 passes and forced a fumble. He earned a spot in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game with fellow 2023 Arkansas signee TJ Metcalf.

"Dallas was an excellent leader for us in the way he worked at the skills of his position," Gardendale Coach Chad Eads said. "He is not a very talkative person, but I have never known a young man who worked harder at the small details of being a defensive back. His knowledge of the position caused his teammates to have great respect for him. He is also able to transfer this knowledge into a tough mentality on the field."

When asked about the talent he saw on his recruiting visits to Fayetteville, Young said he was ready for the challenge due to the competition he faced in high school.

"In our region in my 11th-grade year, we played really everybody that was all SEC freshman and All-Americans," Young said. "It prepared us with the mindset coming in, and you see it, and now you see it every day. Your ones, your twos, and your threes are all good."

Metcalf said he is happy to get an opportunity to play with a fellow Alabama native in the secondary.

"This is exactly what we wanted," Metcalf said. "To come in and play with guys that know what they're doing. ... We can soak up what they know, and you know we can give back what we know. It's really just fun to play with players as good as you, and I have been through it. So being on the same field together, it's a blessing."

Young was one of the 12 early enrollees of the Hogs' 2023 freshman class.

When freshmen enroll early, it allows them to give back to the community. Young said he volunteered during the spring semester to help the less fortunate and brought meals to families. He said he enjoys this because the community can identify with him personally and not just as a player on TV.

Young said he is committed to community service and understands that giving back is more than just an act of kindness.

"Kids can watch us run out of the tunnel on TV and say, 'Hey, that guy gave us some food one day when we were hungry,' " Young said. "I know those kids are going to be looking up to us."

Being a role model for young people in the area is very important to Young, he said.

"I was once there; I was a kid, too," he said. "I know they look up to us, and I try my best not to mess up on anything. I try to be as perfect as I can for the younger kids because they look up to us like we are superheroes for them."