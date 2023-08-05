3 people die in crashes on roads in state

Three people were killed and one more injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Don Peters, 84, of Van Buren was killed about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after the 2021 Subaru he was driving east on Interstate 40 near Van Buren collided with the rear of a motor home, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The Subaru left the road and rolled multiple times after the impact. No other injuries were reported.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Billy Aycock Jr., 49, of Marion was fatally injured about 6:19 a.m. Thursday when the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding south on Arkansas 77 in Marion collided with a 2007 Toyota Camry, a report from Marion police states.

Celeston Ramirez, 32, of Memphis, the driver of the Camry, was attempting to turn off of the highway into a parking lot when the motorcycle struck his car. Ramirez was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Willie Vance, 80, of Marmaduke died after the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving west on North 10th Street in Paragould about 10:52 a.m. Friday left the road, colliding with a carport, a privacy fence and a tree, a report from Paragould police states.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.