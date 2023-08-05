Ag agency site adds interactive calendar

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has added an interactive calendar to its website that lets people submit events to be considered for inclusion, the department said Friday.

"The new calendar feature will provide a reliable resource for industry stakeholders as well as interested individuals on upcoming events that promote all aspects of Arkansas' agriculture industry," said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.

Producers, industry stakeholders and the public can submit an event for possible addition to the calendar. Besides the usual date and time of the event, users can add other information such as location information and locator maps; a link to the event website; organizer contact information; and registration costs.

All submissions must be approved before they are published on the Department of Agriculture website.

Events can be submitted at http://mip.agri.arkansas.gov/agtools/Calendar/Home/Submit_Event. The calendar can be viewed at http://mip.agri.arkansas.gov/agtools/Calendar/Home/Month.

For more information, contact Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

-- Serenah McKay

Tyson Foods sets 3Q earnings call

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Monday morning before markets open.

Tyson posted a surprise $97 million second-quarter loss in May. A consensus of eight analysts is predicting earnings of 26 cents per share for the third quarter compared with $1.94 per share for the same quarter a year ago, according to Yahoo Finance. A consensus of nine analysts put revenue at $13.59 billion for the third quarter, up from $13.49 billion a year ago.

Company management will host a conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. Monday. The webcast will be available at the Tyson Foods' investor relations website and an audio-only call will be available by calling toll free (844) 890-1795 and asking for the Tyson Foods call.

A replay of the call will be available on Tyson's website and a may be accessed by calling (877) 344-7529 through Sept. 6.

Tyson shares closed at $56.46, up 19 cents, in trading Friday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $47.11 and as high as $88.77 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

State index closes 3.76 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 877.13, down 3.76 points.

Uniti Group Inc. was the best performer on the index Friday, up nearly 6%, while ArcBest Corp. was the worst performer with a loss of nearly 2%. Six of the index's 13 stocks gained Friday while seven declined.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.