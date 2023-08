Little Rock, circa 1910: "Forest Park Direct" read the sign on front of the streetcar that would trundle up Prospect Avenue (now Kavanaugh Boulevard) to the big park. The park and the streetcar connection from the lower reaches of Little Rock caused today's Hillcrest and Pulaski Heights neighborhoods to come into being.

