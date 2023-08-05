



Ask the kid

Editor, The Commercial:

Many adults and politicians say, "Let's do something to help the kids." Why not get input from these scholars and ask them if they want a new school campus that is safe, secure, and an excellent place to learn? Their voices matter.

"Ask the Kid" at school supplies giveaway sites this weekend. Scholars can reveal why they want a safe campus. Attending Pine Bluff High School five days a week, scholars know about the school firsthand. The voices and involvement of the present enrollment can leave scholars following them in a better and safer school.

This weekend the "Ask the Kid" promotion encourages parents, pastors, grandmothers, grandfathers, uncles, aunts, and friends to "Ask their Kid." Why do they prefer a new high school over the present one? As we advance, the opinions and answers can reveal much to parents and the community.

Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.



