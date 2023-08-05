Bigger, stronger, faster





FAYETTEVILLE -- Landon Jackson was a prized pupil for new University of Arkansas strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders and his staff over the winter.

The 6-7 junior defensive end grew into his body while gaining speed and his leadership skills rose in unison.

"He was committed," Sowders said Friday after the first practice of football training camp. "He worked his butt off every day. He took his nutrition and recovery the right way and was just always looking to get better. He never stayed satisfied and I think that's why he continued to see success in the offseason and all the way through the summer."

Jackson, now fully recovered from knee surgery that cost him all of spring drills in 2022 and affected him early last season, went on a body-change rampage through the entire offseason.

"I was weighing, I want to say, 238 [pounds] at the [Liberty] bowl game and right now I'm sitting at 283," an upbeat Jackson said at SEC media days in Nashville, Tenn., two weeks ago.

"I feel like most of it is good weight. I'm moving faster than I've ever clocked on my Catapult so I'm moving well. I feel like I've put on good weight and I'm excited for this season."

The Catapult is a sports vest that players were under their pads that tracks many data points regarding performance.

Coach Sam Pittman said Jackson clocked better than 20 mph, excellent for a defensive end, during winter conditioning.

"I want to say it was right above 20, like 20.4 or something like that," Jackson said.

Jackson, a second-year Razorback from Texarkana, Texas, who transferred from LSU, got the call from Pittman and the coaching staff as the lone representative from the defense, paired with quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders, at media days. That in itself is an indication of what the coaching staff thinks of him.

"I try bringing up the guys every day, making sure we're getting better each and every day," Jackson said in reference to him being at media days. "So being a leader and then just going to work and not really ever taking days off.

"That's one thing I've really had my mind set on since my freshman year of high school was if I'm going to be here, I'm not going to waste my time. If I'm in the building, I'm going to be working as hard as I possibly can and ... I think that's finally starting to pay off.

"My body's finally starting to grow into itself and I'm getting more confident in my abilities, and I believe that's a big reason why I've made as big of a leap as I have since last season."

Jackson is representative of what Sowders said was vast improvement by the Razorbacks in the offseason.

Arkansas football players not only made improvements in weight management as needed up and down the roster, they also increased their speed.

Sowders said 61% of the roster hit 20 mph or better on their speed-tracking system, 36% of the team is running 21 mph or faster, and an elite five players ran 22 mph.

Those five: Receivers Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna, tailback AJ Green and defensive back Malik Chavis.

Sowders was asked how winter and summer conditioning translate to improving on the field in the fall.

"Winning is in the details," Sowders said. "When you play in this league -- and I know I keep going back, but I've been in this league twice -- winning is in the details. It really is. The more you magnify the details and the more you put an emphasis on them now, the better you give yourself a chance later."

Sowders came to Arkansas from Louisville, but he was on the staff at Georgia prior to that.

Jackson is an embodiment of that, with his physical improvements very noticeable.

"Landon put on some great muscle mass," linebacker Chris Paul said. "He looks phenomenal. We all can see that. ... But the thing that I liked about his whole transformation is that he never lost speed and he also gained strength in that process.

"Landon worked his butt off the whole summer. He was coming to me and telling me it was time for a change and things like that."

Pittman said Jackson has been a mature player since he joined the program.

"I think everybody on the team likes him," Pittman said. "If they don't there's probably something wrong with them. He just puts his head down and goes to work.

"He had a great spring, and that's where it kind of started, and in the summer when he packed on another 25 after he had packed it on in the spring, I thought he was a great choice to represent the team."

Jefferson said he noted Jackson's role as a leader grow over the offseason.

"Guys look up to Landon," he said. "He played a lot of ball for us. Just being able to come in and have a guy like Landon that leads by example. He's growing in the vocal leadership aspect."

Jackson said his goal after totaling 23 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 hurries last season is to be more aggressive.

"I'm going to play a lot more vicious and mean and not really sit back and wait for the play to come to me, but go out of my way to make a play," Jackson said. "I'll play more like that. I'm a lot more confident in my skills. I know what I can do and I know what I have done."

Jackson gave a lot of credit to Sowders and his staff.

"He gets us in there and he's making sure we're eating," Jackson said. "Our new nutritionist [Brooks Gillerlain], she's amazing. She's making sure we're on strict meal plans. I think that's a big reason why I've gained so much weight, most of it being good weight. So I'm excited."





