Bloc draws up Niger intervention plan

NIAMEY, Niger -- Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan Friday and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger's military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with France, its former colonial ruler.

With two days remaining before a deadline set by the regional bloc to release and reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible force, the junta announced that it was firing some of the previous government's key ambassadors and warning citizens of the West African nation to watch for foreign armies and spies.

In a plea published in a Washington Post opinion piece, Bazoum said, "I write this as a hostage" and urged the U.S. and partners to help.

The junta's announcement late Thursday deepens the post-coup isolation for what had been the United States' and allies' last major security partner in the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert that Islamic extremist groups have turned into the global center of terrorism.

Niger's soldiers, who staged a mutiny July 26, face a Sunday deadline set by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, whose envoys arrived Thursday for talks. But those discussions stalled, with the delegation unable to meet the coup leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, or go into the capital, Niamey, according to a person with close knowledge of the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to comment.

However, defense chiefs from ECOWAS countries excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger met Friday in Abuja, Nigeria, concluding with several measures including a military intervention outlined as recommendations to the regional leaders.

"All the elements that would go into any eventual intervention have been brought out here and been refined," said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.

Musah did not say whether ECOWAS would deploy such a force at the end of the one-week deadline given to the junta but added that the junta should reinstate Bazoum as president in the coming days or "we will make them handover to the civilians authorities."

The junta's announcement brought further skepticism about any deal. It said it was terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with France and announced the end of functions for Niger's ambassadors to France, the United States, Togo and neighboring Nigeria, which is leading ECOWAS efforts on dialogue.

"All aggression or attempt at aggression against the state of Niger will see an immediate response and without warning," said a spokesman for the coup leaders, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, with the exception of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, which have expressed support for the coup. Mali and Burkina Faso have said such an intervention would be a declaration of war against them.

The U.S. has 1,100 military personnel in Niger, including at a key drone base, and indicates it's reluctant to leave, especially with the growing influence of the Russian private military group Wagner in the Sahel.

ECOWAS has been unsuccessful in stemming coups and is trying to change course with Niger in a region that has seen five of them in the past three years -- two each in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, fulfilling a legal requirement, informed lawmakers Friday of the ECOWAS intention to intervene militarily in Niger if the coup leaders "remain recalcitrant."

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Ganley, Carley Petesch and James Heintz of The Associated Press.

FILE - French soldiers disembark from a U.S. Air Force C130 cargo plane at Niamey, Niger base, on June 9, 2021. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, night, the junta said on state television it was terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with it's former colonial ruler, France. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)



FILE - A French Malinois looks for explosives at the entrance of the Niamey, Niger base, on June 6, 2021. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, night, the junta said on state television it was terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with it's former colonial ruler, France. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)



FILE - French Barkhane Air Force mechanics maintain a Mirage 2000 on the Niamey, Niger base, on June 5, 2021. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, night, the junta said on state television it was terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with it's former colonial ruler, France. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)



FILE - French Barkhane Air Force mechanics maintain a Mirage 2000 on the Niamey, Niger base, on June 5, 2021. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, night, the junta said on state television it was terminating the military agreements and protocols signed with it's former colonial ruler, France. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

