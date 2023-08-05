Blue Cross donates $25,000 to Hendrix

CONWAY -- Leaders from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce a $25,000 donation to Hendrix College that they said will benefit "the future leaders of our state."

The donation will go towards benefiting sophomore students participating in Career Term in 2024, and students working on projects in the Disco Tray Studios throughout the 2023-2024 academic year.

Career Term at Hendrix College, launched in 2018, is a series of intensive experience-based workshops at the end of the school's Winter Break designed to help sophomores get a head start on their career goals and put professional skills into practice. Funds from the donation will help underwrite the Professional Power Hour Section of Career Term.

"This gift will greatly benefit our students' career development at Hendrix," said Leigh Lassiter-Counts, director of career services at Hendrix in a news release. "Career Term programming -- in particular, the Professional Power Hour -- helps our students not only learn the 'small things' like a proper handshake or how to dress professionally, but also the 'big things' like articulating to future employers the career skills and competencies gained through a Hendrix liberal arts education."

While a portion of the funding from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will be devoted toward Career Term, another chunk will provide financial support for projects in the Disco Tray Studios.

Disco Tray Studios is a computer-science based program at Hendrix, mostly dedicated to creating software for community partners. Mark Goadrich, the chair of the department of mathematics and computer science, shared his optimism for continuing to work with local non-profits and fund community-centered software projects.

"We have a number of non-profit clients and ideas that we are excited to continue and explore," Goadrich said during the announcement, "and prototypes from earlier classes that we want to build and work on towards completion."

Some of the community-based projects Goadrich revealed include helping to connect the homeless community in Conway to resources and shelters in the winter, and developing games to teach Arkansas history through the middle school curriculum.

"The app is built so that someone who is currently in need, can open up the app and text just to one central place, 'I am here and these are the resources that I need,'" Goadrich said after the announcement.

The donation is also supposed to help Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue shield fulfill its desire to play a role in the central Arkansas community, and live up to a cornerstone of the company's mission.

"The community connection of Disco Tray Studios to social good is directly aligned with one of our cornerstone values, and that is giving back to the community," vice president and chief human resources officer for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Odell Nickelberry, said.

The event also gave Hendrix College leadership a chance to express their gratitude for Blue Cross and Blue Shield's financial commitment. The donation is inherently student-driven, and Hendrix leadership believes this kind of commitment will help better prepare the future leaders of Arkansas.

"We need leaders in our state, we need leaders beyond our state," Karen K. Petersen, president of Hendrix College said. "We are producing those leaders."