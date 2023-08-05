‘Breaking Bad’ heavy Margolis dies

NEW YORK -- Emmy-nominated actor Mark Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in "Breaking Bad" and then in the prequel "Better Call Saul," has died at age 83.

He died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a short illness, according to a statement from his son, Morgan Margolis.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for "Breaking Bad," for outstanding guest actor, as Salamanca, the elderly don of his drug clan who was unable to speak or walk because of a stroke. Much of his character's backstory later played out on "Better Call Saul," the prequel in which he guest-starred from 2016 to 2022.

Margolis also was known for many film roles, particularly in the films of Darren Aronofsky: "Noah," "Black Swan," "The Wrestler" and "Pi." He also played Alberto "The Shadow" in "Scarface." Other film roles included "The Thomas Crown Affair," "Gone Baby Gone" and "Stand Up Guys."