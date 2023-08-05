Camp in Monticello highlights role of faith in U.S. history

At traditional Vacation Bible Schools, children are taught about biblical giants. At Patriot Camp in Drew County, they learn about more recent heroes as well.

Next week at First Assembly of God in Monticello, children of all ages will get a crash course in history with an emphasis on World War II figures, including:

Cornelia "Corrie" ten Boom, a Dutch watchmaker and devout Christian who was sent to a German concentration camp for sheltering Jews.

Lydia Litvyak, a Jewish fighter pilot from the Soviet Union who was killed in action.

Louis Zamperini, an Olympian, a U.S. Army Air Force captain, prisoner of war in Japan and evangelist.

Vernon Baker, a U.S. Army first lieutenant and Medal of Honor winner who showed "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty" while serving in the Italian theater.

Nancy Miller, who attends the church, organizes Patriot Camp every two years.

She assembles the curriculum herself.

For more than a decade, she has slowly, methodically, covered most of American history, from the times of the founding fathers onward.

This year, her focus is on the period between 1929 and 1953.

"This is our seventh one and, biblically, seven [means] 'complete,' so this is going to be the last one," she said.

Miller's lessons encompass not only facts and figures, but also faith.

"I put God in all of it," she said.

She believes the United States has been protected and blessed through the years and highlights leaders who acknowledged their reliance on God.

She also seeks to include a variety of voices.

Participants will hear about Navajo code talkers, who used their traditional language to transmit and receive top-secret messages; the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black military pilots and airmen; and the 100th Infantry Battalion, which was made up largely of Nisei, or second-generation Japanese Americans. Many of the Nisei had family members in interment camps, including those in Rohwer and Jerome.

Campgoers will also learn about Camp Monticello, which housed Italian prisoners of war and included a small chapel.

There are plenty of breaks for playtime.

In previous years, the camp was held at Living Word Fellowship Church; the congregation now meets in a home, so it lacks the space to host the event.

Kirby Sneed, its pastor, says past camps have been impressive.

"I think highly of both [the camp and its founder]. Nancy, she's a real go-getter and a real patriot. ... She's passionate about it," Sneed said.

Miller, who grew up in New Jersey, was active in the Tea Party movement.

She credits a high school teacher, Mr. Becker, with sparking her interest in history.

Nearly six decades later, she doesn't remember his first name but she has never forgotten his enthusiasm.

"He was just amazing. He brought it to life," she said.

This year's camp will discuss the Holocaust and the threat of antisemitism.

Christians, Miller said, must stand and defend the Jewish people whenever they face oppression.

"If you bless them, you'll be blessed. If you curse them, you'll be cursed," she said.

Patriot Camp is at First Assembly of God, 915 U.S. 425, Monticello, from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.