CAR TALK: Chill out while installing freeze plugs





DEAR CAR TALK: Twenty-two years ago, I bought a completely disassembled 1953 MG TD. The same car your late brother used to own, and wax poetic about (ad nauseam, as you'd say) on your radio show.

Recently, I finally finished reassembling the car and took it on the road. In 75 total miles of driving, I have blown two freeze plugs. I chalked it up to poor installation until I talked with a professional MG mechanic, who admitted to having the same problem.

Did your late brother have this problem with his MG TD? And if so, what did he do to solve the problem? – Larry

DEAR LARRY: Wow, you set a new record, Larry. My brother never got more than 60 miles between major repairs.

It certainly could be installation error on your part. But since you've managed to track down one of the last professional MG mechanics still roaming the earth, I'd ask him to install the next set of freeze plugs for you.

By the way, I'm assuming he's 93 years old, and answers to "Nigel."

If they blew out that quickly, my guess is that the holes are too big. That can happen if someone was overzealous in trying to install them sometime (or several times) over the past 70 years.

Freeze plugs are driven into pre-existing holes in the engine block. And if they're forced in too violently, or if the holes are aggressively sanded out, the holes can become too big. And if that happens, obviously, the plugs can get blown out under pressure.

Nigel can probably figure out if that's your problem. And if the holes have gotten too big, he can get you some rubber expanding freeze plugs – designed to address just such a problem. And then, if you're lucky, you'll get 90 miles before you need to replace them again. Good luck, Larry.

DEAR CAR TALK: Around 2015, the power-window controls on my Dodge Durango stopped letting me control the front passenger window. I can move the other windows up and down, but not that one.

The problem is my dog likes to rest her paws on the passenger armrest while I'm driving, opening the window when it's 100-plus degrees or when it's raining.

Do none of the Dodge engineers have a dog that likes to stick its head out the window? Is there any way to change the controls?

This is a safety issue also, because I'm reaching to pull her out of the window so I can close it while driving around a curve. – Greg

DEAR GREG: OK, so your dog is able to open the passenger window, because it involved pushing the switch down. But because she hasn't developed opposable thumbs yet, she can't reach under the switch to pull it up to close the window. Have you considered a pet monkey instead, Greg?

Actually, I'll give you two solutions. I believe the problem is in the master window switch, which is on the driver's armrest.

There's obviously power getting to it, since it works the other windows. But that one switch – for the front passenger window – has failed. Probably when you spilled a quart of Kombucha on it. It could be a broken wire to the passenger window, too, but that's easy to test: You disconnect the old window switch, plug in the new one and try it before you put everything back together.

If it works, you're all set – you needed a new switch. If it still doesn't work, then you have a wiring problem and you'll have to track it down.

If that's too expensive for you (and since you've been living with this since the Obama Administration, that might be the case) I'll give you the solution my late brother, Tom, an inveterate cheapskate, would have suggested.

Find a small, sturdy box that fits over the passenger window switch. Maybe the bottom of an Altoids box or something. Then, use the box to cover up the window switch and secure it with a piece of duct tape. They make duct tape in black, so you can match the car's interior, which I'm sure is very important to you. That'll block the dog from stepping on the switch and opening the window.

You can even open the window a few inches when you get in the car, and then cover up the switch so it'll stay the way you set it. Your dog won't be happy, Greg. But, hey, you're the one buying the kibble in this family, right?

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



