Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m., and offers Kid's Connect for children as well as a nursery. Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs.

Men's Chorus Fall Concert will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Sanctuary. Tickets are available at the door.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and choir practice meets at 5:30 Wednesdays.Ping Pong play is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

Living Word Lutheran Church, 301 N. 33rd St. in Rogers, is welcoming a new pastor, Rev. David Denzer. He will be installed by the interim pastor, Rev. Richard Solberg, during the 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 service.

Denzer received his master of divinity in pastoral ministry from Luther/Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul Minn. Additionally, he earned his doctor of ministry in organizational leadership from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn. Denzer has moved to Rogers from Canton, Mich., where he served as lead pastor for St. Michael Lutheran Church for the past 11 1/2 years. He has also served at Morningside Lutheran in Sioux City, Iowa and St. Stephens Lutheran in Northglenn, Colo. Denzer has a history of leading churches to health and growth while creating a sense of joy, fun and purpose. His skills include shepherding, inspirational leadership, preaching, and teaching. In addition to serving Living Word, Pastor Denzer will also be on staff at Providence Christian Academy in Rogers. Denzer's wife, Linda, father-in-law, son, and granddaughters will join him to live in Arkansas in the near future

Information: livingwordlutheran.church.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds service each Sunday in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m.Saturday.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. Please register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, search for Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services each sunday at 10 a.m. Services are livestreamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube, and recordings are available on the website.

Activities open to the community include The Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, and the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Listen to our podcast "Hearing Matters" on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org/visitors.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds Sunday service at 8:30 and 11 a.m. For the remainder of the summer, the early service will be held outdoors in the church courtyard, weather permitting. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at each early service.

A nursery is available for children 5 and younger at both services. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube.

The summer class for adults and older teens is discussing "Call It Grace" by Serene Jones. The class meets in the church library (and on Zoom) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Children through sixth grade meet in Lower Knox. See the website for Zoom instructions.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters" by C.S. Lewis will be led by the Rev. Arnold Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Classes for adults, which are continuing to meet, include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays are each week from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church. In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College has started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

