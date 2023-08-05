Farmer's market open Saturdays

A variety of produce is available at the Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing this season. The market is open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Downtown Development.

Nature Center sets Plant Swap

The Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will host its Plant Swap from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12."Join with local people interested in horticulture or fellow lovers of flowers and plants," according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Downtown Development. "Bring your clippings to trade and show off your green thumb. Or, get the scoop on how to have a greener thumb. The Plant Swap is held the second Saturday of the month through October." Details: (501) 712-2947.

Integration topic at Genealogy Society

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society will meet Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Historical Museum, Fourth Avenue and State Street. The topic will be the 1971 Pine Bluff Schools' Integration Experiences. Speakers will be state Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Kenneth Gray. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is the sponsor along with community partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Financial contributions can be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock by email at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor.