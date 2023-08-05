Craighead County man facing possible 30-year sentence on federal child porn charge

A Craighead County man is facing as much as 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday in federal court to one count of production of child pornography.

Justin Lee Palmer, 44, of Jonesboro, was indicted in October 2020 on three counts of child pornography production by a federal grand jury in Little Rock.

Escorted into court Friday by federal marshals, Palmer, who has been in federal pre-trial detention since his arrest in October 2020, was seated with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Christophe Tarver.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, Palmer came under scrutiny after an FBI investigation in New Jersey discovered photos of the abuse of a 9-year-old girl had been sent to a number of people via the KIK Messenger app, including to a user under the screen name "skipdinnergetmethin," that she said was traced back to two IP addresses. One was traced to Palmer at his home in Jonesboro and the other to a Blytheville business that was later determined to be Palmer's employer.

With that information, Eldridge told U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker, an FBI search warrant on both locations resulted in the seizure of four laptop computers, two desktop computers, seven cellphones, seven tablets and a number of external hard drives, flash drives and memory cards.

"In reviewing these electronics," Eldridge said, "agents learned that Palmer used the screen name 'skipdinnergetmethin' to pose as a 15-year-old girl with anorexia."

Eldridge said Palmer would befriend teen and preteen girls online, telling them that he could "coach" them into how to be anorexic and how to lose weight.

"The conversations refer to 'skin pulls,'" she said, "which is where Palmer instructs the minor victims to video themselves completely naked while pulling on their 'fat areas' to make them feel disgusted so they will be motivated toward anorexia. Agents also discovered conversations in which Palmer instructed a minor to cut the words 'fat pig' into her inner thigh."

After being told that the girl would "only cut my arms, and I do slices not words," Eldridge said, Palmer then told her to cut five slices into each arm.

"The minor sent Palmer a photo of five new cuts, bleeding, on each arm," she said.

On Palmer's mobile phone, Eldridge said, agents recovered a screenshot from April 23, 2020, of a conversation between Palmer and a 13-year-old girl in which Palmer asked for her "stats."

"[Current weight] 93 pounds," Eldridge said the girl responded. "Five feet one inch. Female, 13-years-old. Goal weight, 75."

Agents discovered two photos of a 12-to-14-year-old girl completely nude, Eldridge said, and an additional 87 files of the same girl -- 38 images and 49 videos -- of which she said 71 depicted her engaging in sexual acts or sexually suggestive poses.

Eldridge said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, Palmer's offense had a base offense level of 32 with sentencing enhancements for involving a minor between 12 and 16 years of age, knowing distribution of child sexual abuse material, depiction of sadistic or sadomasochistic conduct, and knowingly misrepresenting himself for the purpose of producing child sexual abuse material, bringing the total offense level to 40, which is three points below the maximum offense level.

"How do you plead?" Baker asked Palmer, after Eldridge's recitation of Palmer's admitted conduct.

"I plead guilty," he answered.

"Is that because you are in fact guilty?" Baker asked.

"It is," Palmer responded.

Baker said Palmer will return to court for sentencing after completion of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office, which typically takes 60 to 90 days. She ordered Palmer to remain in federal custody until he is sentenced.

In addition to a 15-to-30-year prison term, Palmer faces a possible maximum fine of $250,000, a $5,000 special assessment under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act, 5 years to life supervised release after he leaves prison, and a mandatory $100 special assessment. Baker said he will also be required to register as a sex offender.