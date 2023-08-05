Fried sharp in first appearance in three months

CHICAGO -- Max Fried dominated through six innings in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves cooled off the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Friday.

Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna homered on back-to-back pitches in Atlanta's seven-run fourth inning. Austin Riley connected in the seventh, and Ronald Acuna Jr. finished with three hits.

Major league-leading Atlanta earned its third consecutive win and sixth in seven games overall.

Fried allowed three baserunners, all on singles, in his first start since May 5. He had been sidelined by a left forearm strain.

Fried (3-1), a runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award last season, struck out eight before exiting after 72 pitches. The 29-year-old left-hander retired his first 12 hitters with no hard contact.

"I felt sharper than expected," said Fried, who had four rehab starts in the minors. "I had a lot of nervous energy, just looking forward to this day for a long time."

"I really just tried to simplify it and and keep us in it as long as we can," he added. "These guys have been doing so good for so long. I just want to kind of seamlessly fit it and not try to mess anything up."

The Braves look even more imposing after Fried's velocity topped out at 97 mph.

"I honestly didn't think he'd be that sharp," Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said, "but that was pretty good and very impressive."

Cody Bellinger finished with two of Chicago's four hits. The Cubs had won three straight and 13 of 16.

"Fried was pitching like an ace," Chicago Manager David Ross said. "He had real stuff, in the zone, mixing multiple pitches, kitchen sink thrown at everybody."

NATIONALS 6, REDS 3 (10) Lane Thomas hit his second home run of the game in the 10th inning to seal Washington's victory over Cincinnati.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 4 Alfonso Rivas had a three-run home run and a triple among his three hits, leading Pittsburgh to a victory over Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 9, CARDINALS 4 Nolan Jones had four hits and three RBI, and Colorado beat St. Louis in a matchup of last-place clubs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, YANKEES 3 Yainer Diaz hit a three-run home run in the first inning off a struggling Luis Severino, Yordan Alvarez homered in the fifth to knock out the right-hander and Houston beat New York.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 3 Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and Toronto tied its season high with five home runs to beat Boston.

GUARDIANS 4, WHITE SOX 2 Andres Gimenez hit a two-run home run among his career-high three extra-base hits, Logan Allen (5-4) earned his first home victory in more than three months and Cleveland beat Chicago.

RAYS 8, TIGERS 0 Jose Siri homered and drove in three runs, Zack Littell (2-2) won his second consecutive start and Tampa Bay routed Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 10, METS 3 James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) had three hits and five RBI and Jordan Westburg hit a three-run home run to help Baltimore rout the Mets in New York Manager Buck Showalter's return to Camden Yards.

RANGERS 6, MARLINS 2 Adolis Garcia hit two home runs, Corey Seager also went deep and newly acquired left-hander Jordan Montgomery worked into the seventh inning to help Texas beat Miami.

ROYALS 7, PHILLIES 5 Bobby Witt Jr. homered and stole a base, Michael Massey also went deep and Kansas City won its seventh consecutive game by beating Philadelphia.

TWINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Michael A. Taylor homered to lead off the seventh inning, the third home run of the game for Minnesota in a victory over Arizona.





