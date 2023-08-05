The nation in brief: Gilgo Beach victim ID’d after 27 years





Gilgo Beach victim ID'd after 27 years

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- A woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 27 years, authorities said Friday.

Known until now as Jane Doe No. 7, she was Karen Vergata, 34, said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Her family last heard from her on Valentine's Day in 1996, when she called her father on his birthday, according to a 2017 court decision that declared her presumptively dead.

Friday's development was part of a reinvestigation that last month spurred the first arrest in connection with the long-unsolved string of killings that emerged when remains of 10 people were found over a decade ago along a coastal parkway on Long Island in New York.

But it is unclear whether Vergata's death might ever be tied to the case against Rex Heuermann, an architect who has been charged with three of the killings and named the prime suspect in a fourth. Tierney declined to comment on "what, if any, suspects we developed" in Vergata's death.

Some of Vergata's remains were discovered in 1996 on Fire Island. More of her bones were found in 2011 near Gilgo Beach, more than 20 miles west.

Vergata lived in Manhattan, Tierney said. Investigators believe she was working as an escort; most of the other victims in the Gilgo Beach killings also were sex workers.

Bid denied to block Connecticut gun law

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A federal judge has rejected a request to block Connecticut's landmark 2013 gun control law, passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, while a gun rights group's lawsuit against the statute plays out.

U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven on Thursday ruled the National Association for Gun Rights has not shown that the state's ban on certain assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines, or LCMs, violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms or that such weapons are commonly bought and used for self-defense.

Connecticut officials "have submitted persuasive evidence that assault weapons and LCMs are more often sought out for their militaristic characteristics than for self-defense, that these characteristics make the weapons disproportionately dangerous to the public based on their increased capacity for lethality, and that assault weapons and LCMs are more often used in crimes and mass shootings than in self-defense," Arterton said.

The judge added that "the Nation has a longstanding history and tradition of regulating those aspects of the weapons or manners of carry that correlate with rising firearm violence."

The National Association for Gun Rights criticized the ruling and vowed to appeal.

"We're used to seeing crazy judicial acrobatics to reason the Second Amendment into oblivion, but this ruling is extreme even for leftist courts," the group said. "This is an outrageous slap in the face to law-abiding gun owners and the Constitution alike."

Ruling restricts abortion pill use in Guam

People seeking medication abortions in the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor, a federal appeals court says, even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles away.

The ruling handed down this week by a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could make it even more difficult for women to access abortions on the remote island, where 85% of residents are Catholic and about 1 in 5 live below the poverty line.

The last doctor to provide abortions in Guam retired in 2018, leaving people seeking the procedure without local options. That changed in 2021 when a lower court partially lifted the territory's in-person consultation requirement and said two Guam-licensed physicians in Hawaii could provide medication abortions via telemedicine to people in Guam.

The appellate court panel reversed that ruling, saying Guam can enact the laws it thinks best, even if others find them unwise.

"Guam has legitimate interests in requiring an in-person consultation: the consultation can underscore the medical and moral gravity of an abortion and encourage a robust exchange of information," wrote Judge Kenneth K. Lee.

Blast leaves 3 dead, 1 missing in N.J.

An explosion destroyed a New Jersey house, killing three people, seriously injuring two children and leaving another person missing.

The cause of Thursday's explosion in Buena, about 40 miles southeast of Philadelphia, is being investigated. The blast damaged several nearby homes.

Two men, ages 52 and 73, and four children -- a 2-year-old boy and three girls ages 1, 3 and 16 -- were likely in the home at the time.

Two bodies were found in the rubble Thursday and a third was found Friday, but authorities have not been able to determine their age or sex. The year-old infant and the 16-year-old girl were flown to a hospital in Philadelphia, where the infant was in critical condition and the teen was stable.









Fire crews try to extinguish a fire Thursday at a home in Buena, southern N.J. (AP/WPVI-TV)





